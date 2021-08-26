Rally flags, but fundamentals still look strong

Crypto at a glance

The crypto market is down again this morning after an impressive rally that’s seen Bitcoin gain around 70 per cent in a month. The leading cryptocurrency is trading around the $47,000 mark at time of writing, down about three per cent over the past 24 hours.

A correction is to be expected after such a long streak of positive price action, as buyers look to take profits. But are we now due a period of consolidation before another move? Will this prove to have been a dead cat bounce, or are many commentators correct in their belief that this is just the start of another bull run in the second half of 2021?

Despite flagging somewhat this week, Bitcoin has still seen a record amount of cryptocurrency transferred through its network. More than $188 billion worth of Bitcoin was transferred on Tuesday, according to figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode. That’s more than 60 per cent up on what we were seeing in April, when the leading cryptocurrency hit all-time highs of more than $60,000.

The network is also looking strong again. The Bitcoin hashrate, which is an indicator of how secure the network is and how hard it would be to attack, has made a remarkable recovery since it crashed following China’s crypto mining clampdown earlier this year. On Tuesday, the hashrate was 152 EH/s – triple what it was when it bottomed out this year on June 28.

It’s a similar story elsewhere, with Ethereum also down three per cent today but still holding above $3,000. Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin are the big losers today, having seen the biggest gains recently. All are down around six per cent.

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Crypto AM Awards 2021

Day One will be held at ETC Fenchurch Street hosting the four Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day Two will be summit day (streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email: events@cityam.com using the subject line ‘CRYPTOAM SUMMIT‘.

Summit & Awards Announcements

Crypto AM Awards 2021 judges announced

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Luno as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Cudos as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce MELD as Gold Partner

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,019,148,489,105.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 26 2021, at a price of $48,960.79 up from $47,706.12 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $49,202.88 and the daily low was $47,163.61

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,488.36. In 2019, it closed at $10,370.82.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $883.18 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.346 trillion and Facebook is $1.038 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,908,261,845, up from $31,845,570,556 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.97%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 75.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.60, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 56.63. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do.” Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad author

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin corrections are healthy! — The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) August 25, 2021

The #Bitcoin miners successfully migrated 40%+ of the hashrate around the world in a few months with no disruption of the network. — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 25, 2021

Oh my. You go fishing one afternoon and look whatcha miss. https://t.co/23ycpbzycD — Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) August 25, 2021

Crypto AM editor’s pick

BlackRock backed crypto mining company sees record Q2 results

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as magic Monday gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

Gibraltar to host first international post pandemic crypto event

CV Labs Partnership launches British crypto firm Evai onto Bittrex global exchange

Sudden rise of Solana takes crypto markets by surprise

OccamFi receives strategic investment from Cardano early stage VC Fund

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with Zumo

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM Contributor: Jilian Godsil

Jonny Fry: Taking a Byte Out of Digital Assets

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Crypto AM Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube…

Part one…

Part two…

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST