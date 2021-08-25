Markets pullback but Deloitte finds finance professionals bullish in long term

Crypto at a glance

The cryptocurrency markets are broadly down this morning, as the majority experience pullback after recent strong performances. A total of $150 billion in value was wiped off the total value of the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, though it’s still holding at over $2 trillion.

After breaking above $50,000 earlier this week for the first time since May, Bitcoin has now fallen back to around $48,000 as of time of writing – down more than three per cent over the past 24 hours but still up seven per cent over the past week.

It’s a similar story across the board, with alt coins experiencing even greater retraces. Ethereum is down around five per cent to $31,150, while Cardano and Dogecoin have seen even greater declines of around 8/9%. Will they recover before the weekend?

In the news, Deloitte’s recent blockchain report has found that the majority of financial professionals expect digital assets to replace government-issued currencies within a decade. In the survey, 76% said Bitcoin and crypto could serve as an alternative to or replacement for fiat currencies in the next five to 10 years. Will they be proved right?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,088,431,111,122.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August, 2021 24, at a price of $47,706.12 down from $49,546.15 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $49,878.77 and the daily low was $47,687.12

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,366.14. In 2019, it closed at $10,138.52.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $909.88 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.415 trillion and Facebook is $1.03 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,845,570,556. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 47.32%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 73.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.31, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 63.82. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Crypto’s not a fad. There are elements of this, certainly, that feel a little speculative and bubbly… but if we zoom out and look at the secular 10-, 20-year trend… we view crypto as a fundamental enabling component of this new digital world.” – Meltem Demirors, Influencer

What they said yesterday

Relentless…

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoins for ~$177 million in cash at an average price of ~$45,294 per #bitcoin. As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/8jUlJImJbO — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) August 24, 2021

Big…

A report from Deloitte discovered 76% of finance professionals believe #bitcoin and other cryptos could replace fiat currency in less than 10 years…



damn. — Layah Heilpern: Undressing Bitcoin coming soon! 📕 (@LayahHeilpern) August 24, 2021

Nice…

