Bitcoin stalls at $50k as Cardano continues march

Crypto at a glance

After a big weekend, Bitcoin yesterday hit a wall at the psychologically-important $50k resistance level. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at just over $49,600 at time of writing, down 1.5 per cent over the past 24 hours but still up about seven per cent over the past week.

There was more big adoption news yesterday, with online newsletter publishing platform Substack announcing that it will allow its 500,000+ paying subscribers to pay for its services using Bitcoin through the Lightning Network – a layered payment network for Bitcoin. They become the latest major retailer to accept the leading cryptocurrency, with cinema giant AMC announcing last week that they will do the same starting later this year.

Despite the positive price action, there are still signs that investors should be cautious. In a report yesterday, analyst Glassnode noted that (entity-adjusted) transaction numbers are “at historically low levels” while “transaction volumes are similarly depressed, with the Bitcoin network setting around $18.8B in daily volume”. That’s less than half of what it was when Bitcoin set its all-time high in May, though market sentiment continues to rise into Extreme Greed territory, spending the last two days at 79 on the Fear and Greed Index..

Elsewhere, Ethereum is also flat today after rising recently. The big gainer again is Cardano (ADA), which continues its recent impressive price surge that has seen it claim third spot in the market cap rankings ahead of technological enhancements to make the network more useful. Solana has also recovered five per cent after retracing from last week’s gains over the weekend, and Terra is up more than 15% and changing hands for around $33.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,149,042,240,841.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 23 2021, at a price of $49,546.15 up from $49,321.65 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $50,482.08 and the daily low was $49,074.61.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,774.60. In 2019, it closed at $10,159.96.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $935.79 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.471 trillion and Facebook is $1.024 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,350,669,771, up from $30,324,583,394 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.25%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 79.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.00, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 71.15. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“As the Feds continue to print more USD, this chart will continue to rise. Bitcoin could be the present, but is definitely the future monetary system, and after 21M, there isn’t any more.” – Scott Conge, Mayor of Jackson, Tennessee.

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin is booming. Gold is stagnant. Silver is 50% below all time highs. Dollar is dropping. Silver is the best, lowest risk high potential investment. Bitcoin has the greatest upside. With dollar dropping Bitcoin and silver are the best investments. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 23, 2021

GOOD MORNING #BITCOIN FAM — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) August 23, 2021

I bought the #Bitcoin bottom at 29K.



Awesome.



I also bought the "bottom" that ceased to be the "bottom" at about 10 other prices on the way down.



Worked out well so far. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) August 23, 2021

