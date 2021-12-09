Mr Bitcoin goes to Washington

The Bitcoin price yesterday failed to hold above the $50k mark at all, falling as low as $48k before rebounding somewhat to just above $49,000. The largest cryptocurrency is currently down around two per cent since this time yesterday. 

The rest of the cryptocurrency market has followed a broadly similar trajectory this morning, with the Ethereum price slipping around one per cent. XRP is bucking the trend, up seven per cent over the past 24 hours this morning.

The big news yesterday was the US House Financial Services Committee’s hearing with six crypto executives about trading and stablecoins. The discussions focused on security frameworks, anonymity of crypto transactions and regulatory standards. It was, as many suspected, fertile ground for out-of-touch congressmen to showcase their lack of knowledge.

The weak performance in the cryptocurrency continues to contrast with strengthening global financial markets, with the S&P 500 again yesterday approaching record highs. Bitcoin is still up about 75 per cent, compared with a roughly 22 per cent return in the S&P 500 so far this year, but the gap is narrowing.

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,362,064,067,091 up from $2,354,652,861,887 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 8 2021, at a price of $50,504.80, up from $50,700.08 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $51,171.38 and the daily low was $48,765.99. 

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $18,553.92. In 2019, it closed at $7,400.90. 

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $938.67 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.344 trillion and Tesla is $1.073 trillion. 

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $28,570,931,630, down from $32,269,066,381 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 58.48%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 29, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.37. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 34.68. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition. 

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“This technology is new and exciting.” 

US Congressman Patrick McHenry on Bitcoin

What they said yesterday

What’ll it be next year?

2022 is sunny with a strong chance of adoption…

Digital gold?





Crypto AM: Events

