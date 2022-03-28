Bitcoin currently sitting above important price point

It’s been a strong start to the week in the crypto markets, which started surging upwards on Saturday and have continued since. The price of Bitcoin this morning rose to more than $47k for the first time since January 4. It’s since settled back to around $46,950 – up five per cent since this time yesterday and almost 15 per cent since this time last week. Ethereum has also been performing strongly, up five per cent over the past 24 hours to highs of $3,300.

The $46,000 price point is considered important because it was where we started the year, potentially signalling that Bitcoin was ready for bigger things once more.

The fear and greed index which measures customer sentiment has also now picked up, rising into greed territory for the first time this year. Will a return of positive sentiment usher in a new bull run and another push past $50k, or are we set for another lengthy period of consolidation?

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.125 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 27 2022, at a price of $46,820.49, up from $44,500.83 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $46,827.55 and the daily low was $44,437.29. This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed at $55,950.75. In 2021 it closed at $6,242.19.

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $890.5 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.282 trillion and Tesla is $1.047 trillion.

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34.156 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.43%.

Market sentiment today is 60, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.83. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

The daily RSI is currently 69.88. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

“The best investment you can make is in yourself. The second best is Bitcoin.” New York Times best selling author, Peter H Diamandis.

Can we say it’s gone mainstream yet?

Exxon is mining bitcoin in North Dakota as part of its plan to slash emissions https://t.co/PtcVO3SQoA — CNBC (@CNBC) March 26, 2022

Who do you think “they” are, and what could “cyber light” possibly be? 🤔

It’s only a matter of time before they all see the cyber light. #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 27, 2022

Did you?

#Bitcoin just hit $45,000!



Ok who HODLed? ✋ — Dan Held (@danheld) March 27, 2022

Isn’t it beautiful?

A view above El Salvador’s volcano #Bitcoin mining operation 🌋 pic.twitter.com/6qLaRWxyL5 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 25, 2022

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST