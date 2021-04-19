Flash crash on Bitcoin leads to weekend losses for leveraged traders as markets return to green today

Crypto at a glance

A rough weekend for leading cryptocurrencies saw the total market cap plunge below $2 trillion on Sunday for the first time in just over a week, though a recovery overnight has seen many come charging back. Can they now pick up where they left off last week?

The weekend’s antics were led by a huge fall for Bitcoin, which plunged 15 per cent in a single day yesterday to around $52,000. That represents a fall of more than $12,000 from last Wednesday’s all-time high of almost $65,000.

The drop comes off the bat of last week’s Coinbase listing, with many possibly still trying to decide whether the corresponding price bounce was temporary or if it has a bit more longevity. There have been a host of plausible explanations given for the fall though, with FUD running rampant.

Sunday also saw the single largest one-day drop in mining hash rate since Nov 2017, with the hash rate on the network essentially halving.

There was speculation that the US Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets, while CNBC last night tweeted as new a month-old report on India preparing to possibly ban cryptocurrencies in India.

Whatever the reasons, it seems none of these have proved particularly sticky as we head into the new week. What was a bad weekend across the board has turned sharply, and the majority of cryptocurrencies are still up over the past seven days.

Ripple’s XRP ended its incredible recent run, falling from $1.74 on Saturday to $1.17 yesterday, but has since recovered to $1.44 at time of writing. Can it continue to recoup its losses?

Bitcoin Cash is also making up ground again, having drifted down the rankings of late. It’s now back in the top 10 and trading at an all-time high of almost $1,000.

Dogecoin is now changing hands at just below $0.40, up almost 400 per cent on the week. It’s now the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap. What a time to be alive!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,099,226,049,323.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 18 2021, at a price of $56,216.19 – down from $60,683.82 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $61,057.46 and the daily low was $52,829.54.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $7,257.66. In 2019, it closed at $5,298.39.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.072 trillion. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.3 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.544 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $73,287,722,807. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.6%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains in Extreme Greed at 74.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 52.15. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.55. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We regard Bitcoin and stablecoin as crypto assets … These are investment alternatives.” Li Bo, deputy governor of the PBOC

What they said yesterday

Big Bill Bitcoin Maxi…

Legendary investor BILL MILLER calls himself a #bitcoin maximalist, citing Bitcoin 98% dominance – GAME OVER-



😎🔥👀



Source: https://t.co/sO3ZVgHoVD pic.twitter.com/usdyhS1D0q — Plan Marcus ☣️🐝⚡️ (@plan_marcus) April 18, 2021

Interesting…

How I explained Bitcoin to my kids. A currency needs two things: to be easily transportable, and to be rare. Bitcoin is easily transportable because you can send it from computer to computer, and rare because to make more you have to solve increasingly hard math problems. — Paul Graham (@paulg) April 19, 2021

A new dawn?

Breaking: Li Bo, deputy governor of the Central Bank of China, said that crypto assets such as Bitcoin should be used as investment tools or alternative investments. This is the first time that the Chinese government has recognized the asset value of cryptocurrencies. pic.twitter.com/bgDIVA1eMJ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 18, 2021

Life comes at you fast…

Goldman Sachs has added #Bitcoin on its YTD asset returns report.



Imagine being a Fund Manager who ridiculed #Bitcoin for 10 years – now having to look at those gainz every week! 😂



It’s a beautiful thing 😉 pic.twitter.com/Rwze1mpF7f — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 18, 2021



