Intelligence dossier finds Bitcoin is outperforming gold, but Ethereum is outshining Bitcoin

Kraken’s highly-anticipated March Market Report has revealed the correlation between gold and Bitcoin has fallen to levels not seen since late 2016.

Released within the last couple of hours, the exchange’s data shows gold suffered its worst first quarter in 39 years, while Bitcoin (BTC) enjoyed its sixth consecutive month of double-digit growth – its longest monthly upward streak since 2013.

Kraken’s intelligence manager – Pete Humiston – explained that while both gold and Bitcoin are generally considered inflation hedges, institutions may now be regarding BTC as a better store of value.

“In the past, market participants were reluctant to own BTC over gold because few understood its asymmetric upside and its utility as a superior store of value,” he said.

“While neither offer yield, BTC’s total addressable market extends far beyond gold’s $11T market cap, giving it greater utility in today’s day and age where virtually every aspect of our lives is shifting from analogue to digital.”

Huge prospects

He also claimed that many market participants may also be realising that BTC has huge prospects as an emerging inflation hedge with upside potential, utility, and relevance in both traditional financial markets and crypto markets.

“As more become familiar and comfortable with digital assets, we can expect BTC to capture market share from risky assets, such as junk bonds and stocks, as well as risk-off assets, like gold,” he added.

“This rotation is already taking place. Last month, BTC’s correlation with gold slumped to a 52-month low as BTC posted its third best 1Q in history and gold posted its worst 1Q in 39 years.”

The intelligence dossier also found that…