Bitcoin licks its wounds while Solana leads the altcoin charge

ONLY THREE WEEKS TO GO…

Take advantage of our early bird offers for the Crypto AM Summit and Awards.

Crypto at a glance

Bitcoin looks to have shaken off the injuries sustained in Tuesday’s dramatic fall, as it gingerly peels itself off the ground at $46,000.

The flagship cryptocurrency is operating barely one per cent up over the last 24 hours, although a glance at the low trading volume smacks of sideways movement and a period of consolidation as it licks its wounds.

The action appears to be elsewhere, as altcoins look keen to take advantage of Bitcoin’s convalescence.

Front of the queue is the remarkable Solana, which is fast becoming a fan favourite with its wild upward leaps – it’s currently enjoying close to a 30 per cent lift and impressive volumes.

Cardano, Matic, Polkadot and Filecoin are also getting in on the act with generous gains from the last two days.

Meanwhile, evergreen Ethereum looks to be rebuilding as it overcomes the week’s downturn to find ground at $3,480 again.

It’s been a brutal few days in crypto, but the green lights are coming on again. Is the week going to end better than it began?

Meanwhile…

So major fun for me tomorrow – I’m making my on-screen debut in the British SciFi thriller ‘SLAMMER’ which is now ‘in the can’ and ready for the cast and crew viewing at the Odeon Leicester Square.

Doors open at 6pm, and the production team at Chasing the Bear have kindly offered some tickets at £20 per seat for Crypto AM readers!

If you would like to come along and watch please buy a ticket by clicking the image below…

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Crypto AM Awards 2021

Day One will be held at ETC Fenchurch Street hosting the four Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day Two will be summit day (streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email: events@cityam.com using the subject line ‘CRYPTOAM SUMMIT’.

Summit & Awards Announcements

Crypto AM Awards 2021 Judges Announced

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Luno as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Cudos as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce MELD as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Umbria Network as Silver Partner

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,122,905,151,756.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 8 2021, at a price of $46,091.39 down from $46,811.13 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,334.06 and the daily low was $44,561.39.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,242.35. In 2019, it closed at $10,334.97.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $869.39 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.367 trillion and Facebook is $1.064 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $47,518,834,095, down from $66,361,765,573 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.83%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 45.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.71, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.32. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In particular, the adoption of specialized legislation is going to stimulate the attraction of foreign exchanges to the Ukrainian market… It will become a powerful incentive for the further development of the crypto-sphere in Ukraine.”



Deputy Minister Oleksander Bornyakov

What they said yesterday

The trend has been set…

Ukraine 🇺🇦 just announced they have legalized #Bitcoin



Which country will be orange pilled next? — Charlie Shrem (@CharlieShrem) September 8, 2021

Think about it…

If you aren’t willing to own #bitcoin for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) September 8, 2021

Come on in, the party’s only just getting started!

"It's too late to buy Bitcoin, it's so expensive"



If you buy #Bitcoin right now, you are earlier than 99% of people on earth.



It's still so early. — Dan Held (@danheld) September 6, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s pick

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as magic monday gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

Gibraltar to host first international post pandemic crypto event

CV Labs Partnership launches British crypto firm Evai onto Bittrex global exchange

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto AM: Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five-part series – March 2021

Day one…

Day two…

Day three…

Day four…

Day five…

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube:

Part one…

Part two…

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST