Bitcoin briefly dips below $40k, but could positive Evergrande news spark recovery?

Crypto at a glance

Bitcoin fell below $40,000 in the early hours of this morning for the first time in six weeks.

It has since recovered and stabilised around $42,000 as the wider markets also bounce back on news that failing China property giant Evergrande has struck a debt deal with onshore bondholders ahead of interest payments due later this week.

The FTSE 100 index is up a little more than one per cent on the news – its highest level this week. There is, however, a way to go before we can call it a recovery – in any of the markets.

It seems a particularly long road back to $47,000 for Bitcoin, despite only seeing that level just prior to the flash crash on Monday. There is strong resistance to be found around $45k and the largest cryptocurrency has now not touched the $50k mark since September 7, despite El Salvador, a nation with a population of more than six million people, making it legal tender in that time.

Although it is still outperforming the S&P 500, Gold, and other indexes, Bitcoin has suffered more from recent economic uncertainty. Its percentage decline from its peak of about $63,000 in April, is around 32%. This is significantly higher than three per cent in the S&P 500. Clearly, Bitcoin is more volatile than traditional assets, although its drawdowns tend to occur simultaneously with the S&P 500′s.

The wider cryptocurrency market generally continues to struggle, with Ethereum also dipping below its own milestone figure, trading at just under $3k for the first time in a month. Most cryptocurrencies are in the red this morning, though largely with 24 hour declines of less than five per cent, which is an improvement on recent performance.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,847,701,214,303.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 21 September 2021, at a price of $40,693.68, down from $42,843.80 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,607.61 and the daily low was $39,787.61.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,538.46. In 2019, it closed at $10,070.39.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $795.61 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.304 trillion and Facebook is $1.002 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $45,949,664,555, down from $46,982,093,703 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 50.97%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 21, back in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.16, up from 41.86 yesterday, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.47, down from 39.25. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin can change the world. Access to this technology can change people’s lives — especially in places where there is very little access to financial services, to fair and open systems, or the ability to record the truth.” Andreas M Antonopolous, Bitcoin advocate, tech entrepreneur, and author.

What they said yesterday

Mainstream…

The cats out of the bag. Today I got to announce the Hoskinson Center for Formal Mathematics at @CarnegieMellon I donated 20 million dollars to create a permanent center to rewrite the language of math. pic.twitter.com/d7D2JPry3E — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 21, 2021

How times have changed…

#bitcoin was $10,000 a year ago today — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 21, 2021

South American adoption continues…

Brazilian bank BTG Pactual has launched an app to buy #Bitcoin– the first bank in Brazil to offer this to their customers. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 21, 2021

Progress…

JUST IN – One of the largest #Bitcoin mining companies just raised $431 million to expand their operations.



Hash rate increase incoming 📈 pic.twitter.com/jO8Whl9oRs — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 21, 2021

