Bitcoin and Ethereum head into decline as investors look to play safe after China ban

Crypto at a glance

The prices of most major cryptocurrencies have slipped up to seven per cent over the last 24 hours, as investors continue to keep their cards close to their chest after the latest China crackdown.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands for around $42k, down from just below $44k yesterday. Ethereum has also fallen to below $2,900 again.

The cryptocurrency markets seemed to stick the landing after the wobble caused by China’s fresh ban on trading, but it appears that uncertainty is set to continue through the week.

Last week, flows into all crypto funds hit $95 million – the highest they’ve been since the week ending September 3 when they hit $98 million. This week already appears more subdued though, with volumes staying low amid a cautious environment.

Other leading cryptocurrencies – including Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) – have largely followed in Bitcoin’s footsteps, also dropping around three to five per cent. Algorand (ALGO) is the big faller today.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,878,861,568,203.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 27 2021, at a price of $42,235.73, down from $43,208.54 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $44,313.25 and the daily low was $42,190.63.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,709.65. In 2019, it closed at $8,245.92.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $794.25 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.068 trillion and Facebook is $996.89 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,481,508,748, down from $33,234,083,681 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.4%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, still in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.98, up from 41.91 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.70, up from 41.45 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is worth ~ $1Trillion and in the future probably a lot more. It is reflecting at us how much each of us value freedom.” John Vallis

What they said yesterday

The Times They Are a-Changin’…

#Bitcoin is up $43,267 since Jamie Dimon first called it a fraud. pic.twitter.com/wpbMGxdOVA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 27, 2021

It’s no game either…

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST