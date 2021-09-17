A confusing catalogue of crypto curiosities - what a week that was!

ONLY 12 DAYS TO GO…

Crypto at a glance

with Jason Deane

Well, I’m not even sure where to start for this Friday’s update – it has indeed been a very strange few days!

Earlier this week Walmart suddenly, and rather randomly, announced that it would be accepting Litecoin – something that was reported by all the ‘big name’ mainstream outlets who, it turns out, never did any fact checking and were caught in a great big hoax.

It’s hardly the first time the media has been fooled by ‘industry insiders’ or carefully orchestrated fake press releases, but on this occasion it really does seem to have been the laziest reporting in recent history. It was, unsurprisingly, members of the crypto community who had to point out that this was not likely to be true and statements were quickly retracted. Litecoin’s subsequent pump and dump was as spectacular as it was short lived.

Globally, there have been other notable money and crypto stories. In the US, Gary Gensler of the SEC announced that he is going after every crypto he thinks is a security which, as it turns out, is pretty much everything he can think of and the UK inflation rate had its biggest increase since the Bank of England received its independence to set rates as it sees fit. More QE anyone?

Meanwhile in El Salvador, there have been demonstrations targeted against President Bukele’s increasingly dictatorial behaviour, but also against the Bitcoin law as part of that, resulting in at least one Chivo ATM machine (which allows for Bitcoin free and instant Bitcoin transfers) being burned to the ground.

At the same time, Laos became the latest country to authorise cryptocurrency transactions and Bitcoin mining using the abundance of hydro-electric power the troubled country is currently over producing and wasting. All this just a month after the country’s central bank warned against their use. Things move fast in the crypto world.

While all this was going on, Hungary unveiled the world’s first physical statue to Satoshi. It’s an expressionless, hooded bust with a reflective face that shows your own when you look at it, thereby reinforcing that, ultimately, “we are all Satoshi”.

Finally, one of the recent darlings of the crypto markets, Solana, went offline for hours while the powers-that-be decided to reboot the system after finding a bug that accelerated the transaction speed without the proper messaging, resulting in a right old log jam. It was cleared, but the issue reignited the centralised/decentralised argument again and likely stopped any further bullish activity for the token for the time being.

Otherwise, everything is fine. However, I think I’ll need the weekend to recover.

Have a good one!

Jason

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,172,982,798,930.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 16 2021, at a price of $47,783.36, down from $48,176.35 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $48,486.83 and the daily low was $47,079.56.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,948.99. In 2019, it closed at $10,241.27.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $903 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.202 trillion and Facebook is $1.051 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30,753,963,276, down from $31,989,406,886 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 45.96%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 48.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.43, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 53.73. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I have money in Bitcoin.”



Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985

What they said yesterday

The future is now…

British start-up bank, Revolut, is working to enable its 15 million customers to make “everyday payments” using #Bitcoin 🙌



💥 This is the way! ☝️ — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 16, 2021

A new day in history…

The moment the statue of Satoshi was revealed 🙌 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/IeHT4nuqoq — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 16, 2021

Who will be next?

Laos is legalising #Bitcoin mining.



Laos has 78 hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 9,972 MW in operation.



Laos only uses 1,222 MW.



Countries with wasted renewable energy have an opportunity in front of them right now 🔥 — Danny Scott ⚡ (@CoinCornerDanny) September 16, 2021

