Lewis Moody seeking sponsors for 500-mile ride in aid of MND

Lewis Moody seeking sponsors for 500-mile ride for MND fund raise

World Cup-winning England back-row Lewis Moody is seeking sponsors for a 500-mile ride to raise money after his motor neuron disease (MND) diagnosis.

The former Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby player will cycle 500 miles from the East Midlands to London, via the West Country, in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Moody last October became the latest player to announce a MND diagnosis, following Gloucester player Ed Slater and late Scotland forward Weir.

The 47-year-old said this week that he had restricted movement in one hand but is otherwise going well, adding that the upcoming cycling challenge would be about dealing with the “satisfaction from discomfort” despite having the diagnosis.

Motor neurone disease is a rare and currently incurable neurological condition that damages nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Moody will take on his 500-mile journey with former England teammates Phil Vickery, Jonny Wilkinson, Martin Corry, Mike Tindall and Ben Kay, and is set to reach London on the day of the Prem Rugby final.

Moody embarking on MND challenge

The former rugby player said: “Since retiring from playing in 2012, I’ve taken on a fundraising challenge every year, and I’m determined to do the same in 2026, despite living with MND.

“I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll have to push myself in this way, which is why taking on this 500-mile cycling challenge now feels so important as I look to support the fight against the disease.

“But this is about far more than the miles. Like so much of life, it’s about people – mates coming together, supporting each other, finding strength in camaraderie, and really hoping we can make a difference.

“Above all, it’s about using that energy, and the platform I’m fortunate to have, to make as big an impact as possible for everyone living with MND – raising vital funds for the MNDF, accelerating progress, and helping drive the change and outcomes this community so urgently needs.

“I want to do everything in my power to make a difference, building on the work of giants who have gone before me.”