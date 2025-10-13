City called upon to sponsor 745 Game in name of MND

The great and good of the City have been called upon to support the 745 Game in the name of curing motor neurone disease.

The match – relating figures associated with MND Rob Burrow (7), Ed Slater (4) and Doddie Weir (5) – will take place next month at Gloucester Rugby’s Kingsholm Stadium and be broadcast on TNT Sports.

The event will be a poignant one given the losses of Burrow and Weir in 2024 and 2022 respectively, and the match taking place at the club where Slater retired due to his MND diagnosis in 2022.

And the rugby community was impacted by the disease yet again this month with news of 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Lewis Moody having his life impacted by MND.

And the Square Mile has been called upon to get involved, with City AM as media partner, with a range of sponsorship packages available for those looking to make an impact and help fund a cure for motor neurone disease.

“Quite simply, every pound we receive changes lives,” Matt Strachan of Sakura Sports told City AM, “be that via a donation or a sponsorship.

“And with the support from City AM and the exposure from the live broadcast on TNT Sports on Nov 9th, we believe it makes it an even more compelling reason to get involved.”

745 Game for MND

Added Slater: “Last year’s 745 Game was probably one of the proudest moments of my life. 10,000 people at Headingley, some of the biggest names in union and league going head-to-head, and everyone having a great time, in the name of MND.

“My only regret was not being able to share that feeling with Rob but I’m sure he was watching somewhere. It would mean so much if people could join us again this year and fill out Kingsholm.”

It is hoped the game being broadcast on TNT Sports – following the Autumn international between Wales and Argentina – will boost its visibility and provide opportunities for viewers to donate, and for sponsors to have their commitments rewarded.

The 2024 match for MND went the way of the rugby league side, with a 33-21 victory at Headingley.

To learn more about how you can help and how to sponsor the event, get in touch at hello@sakurasports.co.uk