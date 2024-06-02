Rob Burrow: Rugby league great dies aged 41 after motor neurone disease battle

LEEDS, ENGLAND – JANUARY 12: Rob Burrow of Leeds Rhinos reacts ahead of the Jamie Jones-Buchanan testimonial between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls at Emerald Headingley Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

England and Great Britain rugby league international Rob Burrow has died, aged 41, five years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow’s former club Leeds Rhinos, with whom he won eight Super League titles in a 16-year career, announced his passing on Sunday evening.

“It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41,” the club posted on social media.

“Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

“He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield’s Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week.”

Burrow was diagnosed with MND just two years after he finished playing, and spoke bravely about the toll the disease took on him and his family.

Former teammates Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock were among those who took part in challenges to raise money for Burrow and research into MND.

Burrow inspired fundraising of almost £20m, including over £6m for the construction of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND,” the Burrow family said in a statement shared by Leeds.

“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

“In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and half years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something, he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”