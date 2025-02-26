Rangers won’t become feeder club to Leeds if 49ers buy them, says Marathe

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are in talks to buy Rangers

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted that Rangers will not become a feeder club if their owners, 49ers Enterprises, complete a takeover of the Scottish giants.

The US group, an offshoot of NFL team the San Francisco 49ers, is reported to be in advanced talks about buying a 51 per cent stake in Rangers in a deal believed to value them at £150m.

Marathe refused to comment on those reports but stressed that there would be no hierarchy if 49ers Enterprises made Rangers part of a multi-club network with Leeds.

“We always have our eyes and ears open, we’re always looking at other opportunities,” Marathe told the FT Business of Football summit.

“Multi-club from the standpoint of a hierarchy – that’s not really how we’re looking at it. We’re looking at it as almost standalone.

“Leeds United stands alone and if we were to pursue another club, that club would stand alone. Are there benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely, with what you could share and do on the commercial side, even sometimes on the sporting side.

“But we don’t really look at it and we haven’t contemplated it as one club as a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all of our attention and effort.”

Red Bull won’t be buying Leeds majority stake

Rangers are seen as ripe for investment having been left behind by Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have won 12 of the last 13 Scottish Premiership titles.

The Glasgow club are also severely financially constrained, owing £20m to current directors and making a £17m loss last year.

Any takeover could be torpedoed if Leeds fail to clinch a return to the Premier League this season, however, as EFL rules prohibit dual ownership of clubs in England and Scotland.

Leeds are currently five points clear in the Championship and Premier League regulations are more flexible. EFL clubs are due to discuss changing their rules this week.

Marathe added: “I can’t comment on whatever rumours might be out there but we are looking at other opportunities. We’re looking at clubs with the right bones, a history of success and potential for growth.”

Red Bull bought a minority stake in Leeds last summer but Marathe ruled out any prospect of a full takeover by football’s original multi-club network, which includes teams in Germany, Austria and Brazil.

“We feel really good about our partnership,” he said, adding that Red Bull taking majority ownership was “not contemplated at all and not discussed ever. They will continue to be a minority owner.”