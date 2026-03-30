Iconic City dining spot set to relocate to new rooftop location

Coq d'Argent will relocate in 2027

One of the Square Mile’s most famous restaurants is set to move location.

Coq d’Argent, the French restaurant on the rooftop of the No 1 Poultry building near Bank, opened in 1998 and has upkept its reputation as one of the most reliable lunch spots for almost three decades, only last year winning City AM’s Toast the City award for Best Rooftop.

But redevelopment of No 1 Poultry has been granted by the courts which has forced the restaurant, run by The Evolv Collection, to seek new premises.

Martin Williams, CEO, said in a statement: “Following the court’s decision to permit the redevelopment of No 1 Poultry, we can confirm that Coq d’Argent will be relocating in 2027 to a new rooftop location within the square mile.

“Coq d’Argent has been offering award-winning hospitality since 1998 and can rightly boast that it is a truly iconic London restaurant which remains an important part of the Evolv Collection, which very much respects the heritage of our Founder, Sir Terence Conran.”

Coq d’Argent to move to new rooftop

Williams’ statement went on to confirm that the restaurant has confirmed another rooftop location, and that Coq d’Argent will reopen on its new premises in early 2027, with the venue announcement to follow in “due time.”

“Last year was a record year for Coq d’Argent and we are excited that 2026 will build upon ‘The Coq’s’ recent successes and acclaim, to deliver the best summer ever on our roof terrace and our biggest Christmas season.”

Writing in City AM in 2025, Life&Style Editor Steve Dinneen described Coq d’Argent’s terrace as “where you want to be in a heatwave”, feeling “more like Los Angeles than central London.”

“Lush greenery snakes all around while parasols keep the heat off. Here a mixed crowd – not a pin stripe to be seen – sip beers to the sounds of lounge jazz.”

The restaurant specialises in French classics like steak tartare, escargots, cuts of meat and seafood. There is also an extensive wine list and French-inspired cocktails.

As famed for its handsome location as what’s on the plate, the restaurant layout was designed by its founder, Sir Terence Conran. No 1 Poultry was designed by the British architect Sir James Stirling.

The Grade II listed postmodern City landmark is set to receive a £100 million refurbishment that will restore both the office space and the rooftop, funded by South Korean investor IGIS Asset Management.