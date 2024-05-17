Sunday Times Rich List sport: Lewis Hamilton, Jim Ratcliffe and Eddie Hearn

IMOLA, ITALY – MAY 16: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit on May 16, 2024 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Seven time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has entered the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time in 2024.

His £350m fortune is expected to rise after he joins his Mercedes rivals Ferrari before the 2025 F1 season.

It has been seen as one of the most notable transfers in the history of sport.

Here are five notable inclusions in the Sunday Times Rich List from the world of sport.

Ineos

The top sporting name in this year’s list is Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The mogul of chemicals form Ineos last year completed a 27 per cent acquisition of Manchester United to expand his sporting portfolio into the Premier League.

The Old Trafford club join a family which includes other, European, football clubs, an America’s Cup sailing team, a stake in Mercedes F1, a Grand Tour cycling team and sponsorship interests with the All Blacks rugby team.

Ratcliffe comes in at No4 on the rich list, valued at £23.519bn. At No22, and the next most notable sporting name, is John Reece – also of Ineos – who joined the Manchester United board after the Ratcliffe deal went through.

Reece has a net worth of £7.224bn.

West Ham

Pivotal to this weekend’s Premier League title race given their final fixture sees them take on Manchester City, West Ham have an interesting group of owners including the Sullivan family and Daniel Křetínský, who is aiming to buy the Royal Mail.

Both make it onto the list.

The “Czech Sphinx” as he is known comes in at No33 on the Sunday Times Rich List and is valued at £6bn.

The Sullivan family – dad David and sons Jack and David – come it at No150 on the list with a combined net worth of £1.168bn.

Jack Sullivan told City A.M. this week that he does not see his “workaholic” father retiring from West Ham anytime soon, while admitting he had no idea how Křetínský became known as the Czech Sphinx.

Bernie Ecclestone

One of sport’s major personalities, Bernie Ecclestone, of course makes it onto the list.

The 93-year-old former F1 boss was spared jail last year after admitting tax fraud at a London court.

His civil settlement with HMRC saw him pay over £650m to the Treasury but he is 92nd on the rich list with a wealth value of £1.844bn.

His Ex-wife Slavica Malic has recently set up an office to manage the duo’s $881m divorce settlement.

He is also being sued by former F1 racer Filipe Massa.

The Hearns

The Hearns have bust into sporting publicity of late with recent comments about the future of snooker at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre and increased business with Saudi Arabia in the world of boxing but Barry and son Eddie have been in the business for a long time.

And their recent deals in the Middle East are paying dividends with the duo and their family No185 on the list with a valuation of £900m.

With Anthony Joshua on the books with Matchroom and Barry slowly handing over operations to a son with a new vision in the modern sporting world, it would not be a surprise to see the family reach the £1bn threshold in the coming years.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the greatest British motorsporting figure ever, is on the list at No350, the very bottom position in the Sunday Times Rich List.

His £350m valuation stems from a number of notable business interests outside of Formula 1 but the racing certainly drives his celebrity status and his mega move to Ferrari before the start of next season has already caused a spike in reported interest in the Scuderia.

The 39-year-old has charity as a key part of his purpose at the moment but that’s not denting his wealth.

