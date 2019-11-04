Where Lewis Hamilton's sixth title puts him in Formula One's all-time lists

Another year in Formula One for Lewis Hamilton, another world championship.

And just as the Briton continues to underline his and Mercedes’ utter dominance of the current era, so too does he climb the sport’s all-time lists.

Here is where his title-clinching second-place finish at Sunday’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, leaves him.

Titles

Hamilton now has six drivers’ championships from his 13 seasons in F1, which puts him outright second on the all-time list, just one behind Michael Schumacher’s seven.

He is now ahead of Argentinian five-time winner Juan Manuel Fangio and two clear of four-time champs Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

Successive titles

Schumacher, Fangio and Vettel are all ahead of Hamilton for consecutive titles, however.

The German achieved a peerless run of five championships with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, while Fangio and Vettel both rattled off four in a row, in 1954-57 and 2010-2013 respectively.

Hamilton’s latest crown was his third in succession, meaning he is outright fourth on that list.

He has won five of the last six and, but for Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg pipping him by five points in 2016, would be celebrating six in a row.

Race wins

Hamilton is up to 83 grand prix wins which, as with most of these all-time lists, currently places him second behind Schumacher, who won 91.

Those two are in a league of their own, though, with Vettel the next most prolific, on 53 and counting.

Win percentage

In the ranking of wins as a proportion of races entered, Hamilton is currently fourth on 33.5 per cent, ahead of Schumacher’s 29.6 per cent.

Schumacher is the man Hamilton is chasing in most of the all-time lists. Credit: Getty

All three drivers ahead of Hamilton – Fangio, Italian Alberto Ascari and Scottish two-time champion Jim Clark – competed in far fewer races, making the Englishman by far the most successful of anyone to enter at least 100 grands prix.

Most wins in a season

Hamilton failed to make it 11 wins this season with victory in Texas, which would have equalled his best tally for a campaign, achieved in 2014 and 2018.

Schumacher and Vettel lead the way with 13 wins, in 2004 and 2013 respectively. With two races remaining this season, Hamilton could yet go outright third in the all-time list with success in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Pole positions

This is one list in which Hamilton is already way out in front. The man from Stevenage has started 87 races on pole – some 19 more than Schumacher.

The great Ayrton Senna is third with 65, while Vettel has 57 so far. No other driver has more than 33.

Fastest laps

Schumacher is the undisputed king of the fastest lap, having achived it in 77 of his races.

Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen, with 46, are next on the all-time list but, even with 34-year-old Hamilton expected to race for a few more years yet, the German’s position at the top looks rock solid.

Main image credit: Getty