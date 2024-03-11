Felipe Massa to SUE FIA, F1 and Ecclestone for damages

Ferrari’s formula one driver Filipe Massa of Brasil adjust his earplugs on the last day of free tests at Monza F1 Circuit in Monza, 31 August 2007. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa has filed a lawsuit in the London High Court against the FIA, Formula One Management and Bernie Ecclestone.

The former Ferrari driver’s people released a statement surrounding their legal intentions relating to the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados said: “Mr Massa is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its regulations by failing to promptly investigate Nelson Piquet Junior’s crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and that had it acted properly Mr Massa would have won the drivers’ championship that year.

“Mr Massa also seeks damages for the significant financial loss he has suffered due to the FIA’s failure, in which Mr Ecclestone and FOM were also complicit.

“Attempts to find an amicable resolution have been unsuccessful, leaving Mr Massa with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings.”

The issue relates to the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, when Nelson Piquet Jr’s crash caused a safety car – the allegations today seem to suggest that Piquet deliberately crashed.

The resulting safety car led to a Fernando Alonso win and a second place for Lewis Hamilton after a botched pit stop from Massa – who finished without a point.

Hamilton went on to win the championship in Brazil by one point.

Autosport suggest Massa is seeking between £60-150 million in damages.

This comes amid a turbulent time for Formula 1 with issues surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner, race tampering allegations lodged against FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem and concerns the sport is too predictable.

F1 chose not to comment, the FIA have been approached.