LIVE: All BBC Sports Personality of the Year category winners

On Tuesday the nation picks its Sports Personality of the Year with a grand ceremony crowning the winner.

Jude Bellingham, Luke Littler, Alex Yee, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Sarah Storey and Joe Root are up for the main gong.

But there are a number of awards that celebrate teams, individuals and unsung heroes.

An all-female cast of Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott presented the gongs in Salford.

The Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Lifetime Achievement award will all be decided.

So here is the winner of each…

Helen Rollason award

This award goes to the sportsperson “for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity”.

Dr Mark Prince, founder of the Kiyan Prince Foundation, wins the award. His son Kiyan was killed outside of his school with a knife. Kiyan’s father Mark uses sport to tackle knife crime.

World Sport Star of the Year

This is effectively the Sports Personality of the Year award for an overseas competitor.

Pole vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis picked up this gong in Salford. The jumper has taken the sport by storm and has repeatedly broken world record after world record.

Young Sports Personality of the Year

This award is heading to a youthful sportsperson, with Luke Littler the favourite.

Unsung Hero

This award goes to a volunteer or community coach who has made a huge difference in society.

Coach of the Year

This award is wide open this year, which is exciting.

Team of the Year

Manchester City won the Premier League, Northampton Saints won the Gallagher Premiership and Team GB did well at the Olympics. Super League team Wigan are favourites for this title.

Lifetime Achievement award

Sir Mark Cavendish will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award in 2024.

Sports Personality of the Year

This is the top gong, with Hodgkinson the favourite.