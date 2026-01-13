Max Que to give Purton a perfect day at the Valley

Zac Purton landed five winners at Sha Tin on Sunday

LOOK no further than MAX QUE to atone for an unlucky defeat at the hands of rival Silvery Breeze in the APM Monaco Cup Handicap (12.35pm) over a mile.

The Mark Newnham-trained five-year-old is already a dual winner this season at Sha Tin and was undone by an awkward draw when he finished a fast-closing third to Silvery Breeze in his first attempt at the Valley last month.

Having missed the start and being taken back to the tail of the field, he had to manoeuvre a clear passage down the home straight and was flying in the closing stages when finishing a length behind the winner.

Now six pounds better off with his conqueror, his chance looks obvious and further encouragement can be taken by the fact the stable have booked Zac Purton to ride.

Purton, after a relatively quiet time over the Christmas period, was back to his imperious best at Sha Tin last Sunday, riding a handful of winners, and has finally made up his mind to ride Sagacious Life in the forthcoming Four-Year-Old Classic Mile at the beginning of next month.

Whether he has made the right choice over the likes of Sunday’s winner’s Invincible Ibis, Little Paradise, as well as Beauty Bolt and Top Dragon is open to debate, but he looks to have made the right choice aboard PERFECTDAY, over recent winner Sports Legend, in the Saint Tropez Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

This lightly raced galloper came with a long-sustained run from last to first to win with his ears pricked over the course and distance last month and will surely improve with that being his first run for over six months.

POINTERS

Max Que 12.35pm Happy Valley

Perfectday 2.50pm Happy Valley