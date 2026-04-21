No doubting Purton has the right Horsepower for victory

Zac Purton notched his 100th winner of the season on Sunday at Sha Tin

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton is fresh from bringing up the milestone of riding 100 winners in the city for the 11th time with a double at Sha Tin last Sunday and now sets his sights on breaking another record.

The Zac-Man already holds the record for the winning-most jockey in Hong Kong and is closing in on the 2000 mark of winners in the jurisdiction.

With a strong book of seven rides at the Valley, he is likely to have already cut that deficit by the end of the action, most notably when he climbs aboard HORSEPOWER in the five-furlong Kalanchoe Handicap (2.45pm).

This contest looks a red-hot event with any number of gallopers holding strong claims on their best form and luck likely to determine the winner.

The Frankie Lor stable finally came off the cold-list with a winner – ridden by Purton – at Sha Tin last Sunday and will be hoping lightning strikes twice with Horsepower.

The son of Harry Angel finally bounced back to near his best on his last start. Breaking from a double-figure draw, he bobbed and weaved his way through the field, but it was just too late in the day to catch rival Bunta Baby.

This time coming from gate two, he is mapped for a more economical journey and with a seven pounds advantage over the winner, he should gain his revenge.

Dangers are a plenty including Together We Value who finished alongside Horsepower when fourth behind Bunta Baby in that event.

An awkward draw in stall nine is off-putting, however, and he is going to need plenty of luck before charging down the home straight.

POINTERS

Horsepower 2.45pm Happy Valley