Facebook’s Diem finally ready to launch, though markets are unmoved

The crypto markets are holding steady again this morning, with the Bitcoin price flat over the last 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for just below $45k, roughly the same as it was yesterday.

Other leading cryptocurrencies including Ethereum and XRP have also seen limited movement of less than one per cent either way. The big gainers today are Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which are up more than five per cent and continue their recent winning streak.

Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet hard fork – which will allow users to run smart contracts on the network – is now scheduled for September 12.

The big news yesterday was that Facebook Diem – formerly Libra – is ready to come to market. The crypto markets stayed flat on the news, apparently unimpressed by the latest twist on the ongoing saga.

The project’s co-creator David Marcus noted in a blogpost Marcus explained in a blog post announcing the news that: “We feel that it’s unreasonable to delay delivering the benefits of cheaper, interoperable, more accessible digital payments.”

He also added: “I strongly believe if there was ever a chance to create an open, interoperable protocol for money on the internet and truly change the game for people and businesses around the world, it is now.” Will it be Diem, though?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,912,047,487,011.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 18 2021, at a price of $44,801.19 down from $44,695.36 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $45,952.06 and the daily low was $44,364.03.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,758.28. In 2019, it closed at $10,916.05.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $835.08 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.323 trillion and Facebook is $1.002.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31,052,421,500 up from $35,060,464,885. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.33%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 70.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.25, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 59.57. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I have to pay Bank of America $25 to make a wire today that’s going to take 24h. That’s ones and zeros. They’re making money for doing nothing. Bitcoin and crypto can get rid of that friction.” – Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder in 2014

What they said yesterday

Emerging markets making waves…

Vietnam 🇻🇳 now has the highest level of #Bitcoin adoption in the world. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) August 18, 2021

The institutional influx continues…

It was just announced that biotech company Spinesmith Holdings is converting their balance sheet to bitcoin.



Incredible to see this happening. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 18, 2021

Worth a read…

Fantastic piece from Niall Ferguson on crypto and the dollar in the historical ascent of money.#bitcoin #ethereum #financehttps://t.co/NQ5Y2fIecM — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) August 17, 2021

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST