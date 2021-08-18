Bitcoin takes a breather as Solana and Cardano pull back

Crypto at a glance

Cryptocurrencies are mostly down today, with Bitcoin continuing its relatively flat week as it takes a breather after recent excitement.

The market leader hit a low of $44,000 early this morning, though it is currently back changing hands for just over $45k. That’s still down more than two per cent over both the past 24 hours and seven days.

It’s been a slow week generally for the market leaders BTC and ETH, without any notable breakouts.

The two cryptocurrencies have been unable to push above resistance levels around $48,000 for BTC and around $3,300 for ETH. This is despite the ongoing positive vibes in the market, with the Fear and Greed Index that measures market sentiment continuing to sit comfortably in the “Greed” area. It has now been in the “Greed” area for more than a week, the first time it’s had such a prolonged streak since early May.

The big concern continues to be relatively-low volumes, with the activity on the leading spot exchanges declining again of late. The seven-day average real Bitcoin trading volume pushed towards $7 billion last week, but we’re now back down to $5 billion.

As noted by Arcane Research… “it’s not surprising, nor concerning, to see the volume decline when the BTC price stays flat. However, if the price starts pushing higher again on declining volume, it can signify an exhausted market, and it will probably not be a sustainable move. We want to see a clear uptick in volume if the BTC price jumps up towards $50k again.” Will we see that happen this week?

Elsewhere, it’s red across the board today as the majority of large cryptocurrencies pull back after recent gains. Solana (SOL) is down four per cent to below $70 after its recent ascent into the top 10 by market cap, while other recent climbers including XRP and Cardano (ADA) are also down. Can they get back on track?

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit will be held on September 29 and 30…

Day one will be held in two pavilions hosting the Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day two will be summit day (streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email: events@cityam.com using the subject line ‘CRYPTOAM SUMMIT’.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,933,687,469,055.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 17 2021, at a price of $44,695.36 down from $46,004.48 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $47,139.57 and the daily low was $44,512.42.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,991.23. In 2019, it closed at $10,345.81.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $853.5 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.401 trillion and Facebook is $1.01 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,060,464,885 up from $31,293,873,482. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 55.81%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 73.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.70, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 62.44. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin isn’t so much a bubble as ‘the last functioning fire alarm’ warning us of some very big geopolitical changes ahead.” – Financial Times (Feb, 2021)

What they said yesterday

From shark tank to bull tank…

Nice…

We've reached a major milestone in solving #dcommerce. A hard problem & gargantuan opportunity in #Web3. We raised $36M in funding, assembled a protocol dream team & designed the next version of @BosonProtocol – 'v1'. A DEX for anything.

Next blitzscale execution. A thread. pic.twitter.com/WNvYhdz5MI — Justin Banon (@JBanon) August 17, 2021

Ready?

$10 trillion asset manager Fidelity: "#Bitcoin is the key focus now."



"You’re seeing the emergence of a real asset class." pic.twitter.com/NeQTsmyf7T — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 17, 2021

The countdown begins…

#Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador in 22 days. — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 17, 2021

Crypto AM editor’s pick

OccamFi receives strategic investment from Cardano early stage VC Fund

Proof of Stake gives us a real opportunity for change

Fabric Ventures announces $130m fund to invest in digital assets and decentralisation

US steps closer to cryptocurrency tax after last minute bill addition

What needs to happen with cryptocurrencies for regulators to more readily accept this industry

London crypto leader’s book is flying off the shelves

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with Zumo

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM Contributor: Jilian Godsil

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021…

Part two of two – April 2021

Five Part Series – March 2021

Part one…

Part two…

Part three…

Part four…

Part five…

Crypto AM Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube:

Part one…

Part two…

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST