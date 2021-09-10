Bitcoin takes some giant steps towards mass adoption

ONLY THREE WEEKS TO GO…

Crypto at a glance

With Jason Deane

If you’ve been active in the crypto space over the last few years, you’re probably very familiar with this list that appears from time to time on Twitter and other social media platforms, most often posted by Bitcoin maxis…

Bitcoin isn’t used by anyone.

Bitcoin is only used by nerds.

Bitcoin is only used by criminals.

Bitcoin is only used by small companies.

Bitcoin is only used by small countries.

It is, of course, a collection of the typical “it’ll never work” objections that have come and gone over the years and has a markedly sarcastic tone to it. Over the last decade, Bitcoin has ticked off each item, forcing the creation of a new (larger scale) objection by naysayers. However, it seems things are moving faster than the list can now develop.

Just as El Slavador made Bitcoin legal tender for all of its 6.5 million citizens, Cuba announced its legalisation of Bitcoin for payments which comes into effect on September 15, adding another 11.3 million people to the Bitcoin population. While these two nations certainly fall within the realms of “small countries” something else also happened this week to challenge that.

Ukraine’s government – the Verkhovna Rada – voted in a new law on Wednesday legalising and regulating crypto assets.

In the latter case, Bitcoin is not recognised as a legal tender as such, but it does remove the grey area that the industry operated in, giving confidence to its 43.3 million inhabitants that they can, quite safely and legally, get involved with this rapidly-growing digital financial system. Does this still count as a “small country?” Where exactly is the cut-off point?

However you measure it, it means another 61.1 million people have been given the green light by their governments to get involved with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies just this week, with another 11.2 million in Panama and Paraguay potentially not far behind as they finalise their own pro crypto laws. As education among the populace catches up, the network effect will be felt around the world.

Perhaps we should add a new category: Bitcoin is only used by medium sized countries.

The next step, of course, is inevitable.

Have a great weekend!

Jason

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,136,738,354,300.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 9 2021, at a price of $46,391.42 down from $46,091.39 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,261.95 and the daily low was $45,669.74.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $10,363.14. In 2019, it closed at $10,115.98.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $873.44 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.463 trillion and Facebook is $1.065 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,265,150,119, down from $47,518,834,095 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.91%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 46.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.80, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.26. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Digital assets have the potential to reimagine commerce, from everyday acts like paying and getting paid to transforming economies, making them more inclusive and efficient.” Ajay Bhalla, president, Cyber & Intelligence at Mastercard

What they said yesterday

A new chapter in history has begun…

The world is being repriced in #bitcoin — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 9, 2021

It was a busy day for miners…

Bitcoin miners received $43.2 million in block reward revenue over the last 24 hours.



One of the most important financial incentives in the world. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) September 9, 2021

The people’s hero…

“Only poor countries use #Bitcoin”



That’s kind of the point! 😉#Bitcoin helps people who don’t benefit from fiat printing.



That’s 99% of the world. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 9, 2021

