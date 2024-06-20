Summer of Sport in the City: London has you covered

A series of pop-up events around the City of London to celebrate the massive summer of sport are arriving in London

Getting tickets to the Olympics this year was an almost impossible task. So, while you’re watching at home, London has come up with a solution, so you’re not missing out.

A series of pop-up events around the City to celebrate the massive summer of sport are arriving in London. Around the square mile, there will be lots to try from volleyball to crazy golf and free fitness classes. The events are running from 1 July to September.

Taking place in ten iconic locations around the city including Aldgate Square and St Giles Cripplegate there is something for everyone. Family events include pickleball and beach volleyball coaching sessions. With corporate challenges for businesses too.

One of the supporters of the event is the City of London’s five business improvement districts.

Ruth Duston OBE, CE was speaking on behalf of the districts “The imagination and vision to put on such an ambitious and inspired programme of events is second to none”.

This year’s event follows the success of the Padel Court on the Crescent set up by the Central London Alliance CIC. This year with the combination of more organisations it has been able to expand to cater to more in the city.

To kick off the summer, several UK athletes came to show their support for the event. Including, Claire Harvey; captain of the GB sitting volleyball team in 2012.

Now an advocate for diversity and inclusion for all. Mike Gatting, who represented England cricket for 18 years. In addition to Ryan Owens a decorated Team Sprint Olympian along with many others.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “City Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile – enhancing and elevating our attractiveness as a UK and global visitor destination. The UK sports sector is integral to our economic success and global reach – and our research shows major UK sports events could deliver up to £4bn of soft power, trade, and investment benefits in the next decade.”

The majority of sports are free to take part in, all you have to do is book in advance. For the full Summer of Sport programme visit: sportinthecity.co.uk