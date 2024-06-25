What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

It’s time to play! Sports Fest comes to Aldgate and Cheapside this summer

Three-month sports festival aims to drive footfall across key London areas and promote accessible, inclusive sports for all.

Aldgate and Cheapside will be kick-starting an incredible summer of sporting celebration with the launch of the inaugural Sports Fest 2024. Running from 1st July – End of September, this 3-month festival will feature a wide range of sporting games and activities located across iconic London destinations.

Challenge your friends, family, and colleagues at Pickleball – the fastest-growing sport in the US! – on a full-sized pickleball court located next to the iconic St Paul’s Cathedral. Available from 6th – 25th July, visitors can book a slot and try out this addictive game that’s taking the world by storm.

Sports Festival goers can also take part in a series of sporting games like spike ball, basketball, and table tennis, or enjoy an afternoon of crazy golf with family, friends, and work colleagues over in Aldgate, bookings are now live.

To get everyone in the summer mood, there’s even a wheelchair-accessible volleyball court coming to Aldgate, where visitors will be able to take part in a mix of sporting games and competitions. The volleyball court will be open from 12th August, bookings will be announced soon.

And, in the spirit of healthy competition, Sports Fest 2024 will introduce a series of Corporate Challenge Days, encouraging local businesses to sign up and compete against each other to be crowned this year’s Sports Fest Champions! There will also be a mix of open evenings and networking sessions to help connect communities, local residents and workers through sport.

Sports Fest is brought to you by Aldgate Connect BID and Cheapside Business Alliance, in partnership with Central London Alliance CIC. Building on from the success of last year’s Padel Tennis Festival, which saw a full-size padel court in The Crescent, EC3, Sports Fest aims to bring exciting, sporting games to the City of London.

Zoe Barwick, Director for Aldgate Connect BID and Cheapside Business Alliance said, “We’re excited to be building on the achievements of last year’s Padel Tennis Festival with a series of sporting installations across the city. With an impressive summer of sport taking place across the globe, we’ll be championing Aldgate and Cheapside, providing unique sporting experiences for residents, visitors, and workers in London!”.

These sports have been designed to be as accessible and inclusive as possible, ensuring everyone has access to a range of activities and events throughout the festival. So, whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro, there’s something for everyone during Sports Fest 2024! With some exciting free family fun days planned throughout the festival, and free coaching and workshop sessions, Sports Fest 2024 is looking like the perfect way to celebrate a summer of sport in the City of London. Keep an eye out for more pop-up events, activities, and exclusive offers from local businesses throughout the festival.

Bookings are now live, so individuals can book their preferred sports and events to take part in, and register to find out more about what’s to come. Head to sports-fest.com for all the details and sign up for some incredible sporting games!