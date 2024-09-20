What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Four courageous Londoners take on a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for the Longest Marathon Playing Pickleball (doubles) in the City of London next week

An intense 30-hour game, spanning over two days, this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title promises more than just a display of exceptional sportsmanship.

A fast-growing paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, pickleball is known for being easy to learn, making it accessible to people of all ages and skill levels, while still providing a competitive edge for more advanced players. Pickleball has become increasingly popular in both recreational and professional circles due to its fast pace, strategic gameplay, and social nature.

Attempting this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and playing the longest marathon of playing pickleball (doubles) are Tony Matharu, Niklas Johansson (both successful players from last year’s world record title challenge for the longest marathon playing padel) together with Adam Webb and Rishabh Vaish.

The attempt of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Longest Marathon Playing Pickleball (doubles) will take place at the pop-up pickleball court in The Crescent in Tower Hill, opposite Tower Suites, a Blue Orchid hotel. The court has been in place since August as part of Sports Fest 2024, a unique festival of sporting installations and activations for workers, residents and visitors to enjoy, across the summer brought to you by Central London Alliance, Aldgate Connect BID, Cheapside BID, together with Blue Orchid Hospitality.

The Crescent, a previously unused space, prior to the start of the Padel Tennis Festival in 2023, is now being re-imagined with the Sports Fest 2024, encouraging thousands of new visitors to travel across and to central London to a new animated destination. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt is another example of how the Central London Alliance and Aldgate Connect BID enliven unused spaces, encouraging utilising them with unique activations, developing an inspiring and vibrant destination for all.

Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC and Blue Orchid Hospitality, and one of the players commented:

“The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt is another opportunity to showcase innovation, resilience and sporting excellence in our renowned global city, whilst also providing a platform to raise awareness and funds for charitable initiatives. We are grateful to all those who have partnered with us in this unique initiative. The CLA is committed to making a positive difference to London and its businesses, residents, workers and visitors and in providing unique experiences to stimulate visits to central London, highlighting the reasons for returning to the workplace that are not just about ‘the desk’ – its renowned sporting events, unmatched heritage, arts, culture and other offerings, all whilst ensuring London’s continued status as a leading global city.”

Zoe Barwick, Director of Aldgate Connect BID commented:

“At Aldgate Connect BID, our ambition has always been to deliver initiatives that improve wellbeing, promote the local area, and build connected communities. This world record attempt – taking place in Aldgate – is a perfect example of that ambition and we’re delighted to be partnering with Central London Alliance on what is set to be a thrilling event! After a fantastic summer of sport in the Square Mile, what a brilliant way to bring the celebrations to a close.”

This momentous record-breaking endeavour will coincide with the prestigious The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s City Giving Day on 24th September. All funds raised during the event and players’ sponsorship will go to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s selected charities – MQ Mental Health Research, Homewards and National Numeracy.

With the current record standing at 25 hours 24 minutes and 54 seconds, the Central London Alliance is setting its sights on a remarkable 30 hours of continuous pickleball gameplay and invites everyone to join and support the players in this outstanding endeavour.

The Central London Alliance is being supported in this initiative by Blue Orchid Hospitality, Global Hospitality Services, Optimiser, Cento Alla Torre, Aldgate Connect BID and TEN Health and Fitness.

Whether you’re a fan of sports, an advocate for philanthropy, or simply seeking a memorable experience, mark your calendars for the 23rd and 24th September at The Crescent, EC3N 1JY, and be a part of making history together.

For more information, visit www.centrallondonalliance.com