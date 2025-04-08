The City Break: holiday like a royal in the New Forest

A City Break in the New Forest allowed Justine Gosling the chance to live like a royal for the weekend

For this week’s City Break, Justine Gosling goes to the most-loved national park in the south

Once a royal hunting ground for William the Conqueror, the New Forest National Park is the UK’s most visited, and among the smallest and most accessible of the UK’s national parks. Stretching over 380 km sq across Hampshire and Wiltshire, the park is known for its charming villages, heathland, ancient forest trails and some 5,000 wild, free-roaming ponies; you’ll no doubt spot the famous hoofed residents before you get out of your car.

A city break in the New Forest

WHERE TO STAY

Chewton Glen is a five-star, privately-owned, luxury country hotel and spa situated on the edge of the National Park and a short walk from the sandy beach and sea. An estate with 130 acres of woodlands, parkland and gardens, Chewton Glen makes the best of its surrounds and welcomes families and furry friends. The hotel is cozy and luxurious but unpretentious, with friendly staff and a relaxed vibe. Aside from the spacious hotel rooms, there are 14 secluded tree houses that sit among the forest canopy with spectacular valley views, best appreciated from the private outdoor hot tub. I can see why the royals loved to kick back here.

Inside Chewton Glen in the New Forest

WHAT TO DO

Various activities are available within the grounds to bring out everyone’s competitive side: a nine-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball and a croquet lawn. After the activities, relax in the hydrotherapy spa pool, 17-metre swimming pool complete with outdoor whirlpool, then reinvigorate yourself afterwards with a cold drench shower. Our favorite thing to do was to take out the mountain bikes, which are free to use and available for all ages and sizes, and cycle around the estate and along the forest trail to the beach. Whatever your experience level, the hotel can book a horse-riding session for you, and you can become part of the herd. To ensure that the whole family is relaxed and ready for a good night’s sleep, book the new ‘counting sheep experience’ at the spa and share a sleep-inducing massage in a double treatment room alongside your child.

My grilled pork chop was served on a bed of the butteriest swede – it disappeared as quickly as my glass of Hampshire sparkling wine

WHERE TO EAT

Take an electric bugging from the hotel for the five-minute ride to The Kitchen, a casual dining venue with a British-influenced menu of casual comfort food classics overseen by TV chef James Martin. We tucked into crispy wood-fired pizzas and practically rolled home after finishing the meal with an indulgent white chocolate and whisky bread and butter pudding.

The 20 minute drive is worth the journey for lunch at The Pig hotel and restaurant in Brockenhurst (we’re big fans of The Pig, and recently checked into their property in Bridge Place, Kent). With its exterior the picture of a dream countryside manor, the Pig serves big, warming dishes of hyper local ingredients sourced mostly from within a 25-mile radius and cooked over roaring fires. Dishes change by day depending on what’s in season and provided by the local suppliers. My grilled pork chop was served on a bed of the butteriest swede – it disappeared as quickly as my glass of Hampshire sparkling wine.

BOOK A CITY BREAK IN THE NEW FOREST

Main House room prices start from £445 per night. For more information and to book go to chewtonglen.com