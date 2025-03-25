FNB to replace MTN as sponsor of South Africa Rugby’s Springboks

Rugby world champions South Africa will unveil First National Bank (FNB) as its new front-of-shirt sponsor after ditching MTN, City AM understands.

The Springboks announced on Tuesday that an eight-year partnership between the team and the mobile telecommunications provider had concluded following a spell that saw the senior men’s team win back-to-back Rugby World Cups in Tokyo and Paris.

FNB is currently on the back of the iconic green and gold jerseys but will move into prime position ahead of South Africa’s next men’s international.

South African Rugby has recently announced major partnerships with Coca-Cola – who could be re-partnering with the Premier League from next season – and Rhino Rugby, the equipment provider.

South Africa are one of world rugby’s global brands, with their four franchise clubs playing in the European-based United Rugby Championship.

There have been calls for the side to enter the Guinness Six Nations, while they’re set to explore selling off a stake of their commercial arm to US private equity to continue to invest in their domestic and international rugby offering.

The Springboks were approached for comment.

Springboks make replacement

First National Bank is the oldest bank in South Africa, with its roots dating back to 1838. It was part of Barclays Bank until 1986.

Speaking at the conclusion of their deal with MTN, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: “I’d like to thank MTN most sincerely for their support over the past eight years.

“If you remember, we put out a call to corporate South Africa to partner with us at a challenging time for rugby in this country, and MTN answered that call, loud and clearly. Together, we have enjoyed what will, in time, I’m sure, be regarded as a golden age for the sport in this country.

“The Springboks have twice visited MTN’s offices as newly crowned world champions, marking the pinnacle moments in our partnership. MTN has supported us every step of the way—not only in our efforts to win rugby matches and bring joy to the country but also in showcasing the power of South Africa’s diversity when we stand united.

“MTN’s faith was truly inspiring when they first came on board during those dark days. Of course, rugby would grind to a halt without the unwavering support of our partners. MTN led the way in this regard, and we wish them every success in the future.”