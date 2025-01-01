Springboks enter long-term deal with British rugby brand Rhino

The South Africa rugby Springboks have a seven-year deal with ball supplier Rhino in a major boost to the British-founded brand.

The deal will see the world champions use Rhino balls for their home Test matches while the agreement stretches to the women’s international team, and the Currie Cup.

Rian Oberholzer, chief executive of SA Rugby, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing Rhino match balls in action, not only at Test level with our Springbok men and women’s teams, but also in all of our local competitions.

“We’re really excited about what the next seven years are going to bring through this exciting new partnership.”

The supplier will continue a long-standing partnership with the British and Irish Lions when the touring side heads to Australia later this year with the firm, which was founded in 1980, part of the iconic rugby brand for the last four tours.

Reg Clark, chief executive of Rhino, said: “Rhino has been producing rugby balls since we first began in 1980, but this partnership with South African rugby, and becoming the match ball of the four-time world champions, reflects the huge strides we’ve made in recent times.

“We’ve proven ourselves at club, regional and international level across the world, and we’re now hugely proud to be partnering with the world’s most successful rugby nation.”

South Africa proved a popular promoting ground in the brand’s early days and provided equipment during the 1995 Rugby World Cup in the Rainbow Nation.

Rhino is headquartered in Cardiff and has made acquisitions, such as Powa Products International Ltd, in its recent history.