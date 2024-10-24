What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Londoners smash the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Longest Marathon Playing Pickleball (doubles)

The Square Mile has witnessed an intense marathon game of pickleball, spanning over two days, as four resilient Londoners set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Longest Marathon Playing Pickleball (doubles) – an outstanding endeavour.

Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC and Blue Orchid Hospitality, and one of the players commented:

“As a proud Londoner and a firm believer in the power of partnership working and collaboration, I was delighted to focus a global spotlight on the City of London and London more generally as the best place to live, work, invest, visit, study and play.

Our efforts demonstrated creative thinking, diversity, resilience, and a ‘can do’ attitude to overcome numerous obstacles and challenges – exactly as Londoners have done over the years – including those in today’s post Brexit, post-pandemic world. I am delighted to be a part of and to highlight London’s world leading achievements and global status.”

Hosted in the Crescent, adjacent to Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality, spectators and supporters from across London gathered to watch the intense match, winning the admiration of hundreds for their sporting prowess and incredible physical and mental resilience. Amongst those present were Alderwoman & Sheriff Dame Susan Langley DBE and Alderman & Sheriff Bronek Masojadaas the players were fundraising for The Lord Mayor’s Appeal and completing their world record challenge on City Giving Day.

Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of the City of London commented:



“My heartfelt congratulations to Tony Matharu and his team on achieving the GUINNESS WORD RECORDS title for the Longest Marathon Playing Pickleball (doubles).

This world record was a true statement to the power of teamwork and collective effort, and it is an accomplishment that reflects not only the strength of Tony and his team but also the vibrant spirit of our great global city.

Beyond the sporting achievement, the team’s dedication to raising awareness and funds for charity, including the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, added an even greater purpose to the challenge. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their generosity.”

Blue Orchid Hospitality assisted the players with accommodation, food and drinks, changing rooms and their dedicated team worked through the night to support the players.

The Crescent, a previously unused space, has been re-imagined, firstly with the Padel Tennis Festival in 2023 and now with the Sports Fest 2024 thanks to Central London Alliance, Aldgate Connect BID and Blue Orchid Hospitality.

These organisations together with Cheapside Business Alliance have been working together in partnership to enliven unused spaces, developing an inspiring and vibrant destination for all whilst encouraging visits, spend and dwell time in Aldgate and Cheapside.

One of their initiatives, Sports Fest 2024, a unique festival of sporting installations between July – September 2024, included pickleball adjacent to St Paul’s Cathedral and beach volleyball in Tower Hill. Two of the sports alone saw 8,000 people take part across 5 weeks, with 52% of participants stating they would not have visited the area if it were not for the sporting activity; achieving its ambitions of bringing new visitors to the City of London. The successful sports initiative in partnership with the City of London Corporation also provided complimentary coaching sessions to local schools.

Zoe Barwick, Director of Aldgate Connect BID commented:

“The BID was delighted to partner with CLA on bringing the pickleball court to The Crescent; this is yet another display of the incredible work that can be achieved through creative partnerships across London. Sport has the capacity to achieve so much in local communities, providing opportunities to local people, connecting local businesses, and championing health & wellbeing. This summer has seen some fantastic sporting installations across the BID footprint, with hundreds of visitors welcomed to the local area. This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title achievement is the perfect way to wrap up what has been a memorable summer of sport, and I congratulate all partners involved!”

The CLA’s initiative, inspiration and creativity, combined with the collaborative endeavors of multiple partners, in particular Aldgate Connect BID, Cheapside Business Alliance and Blue Orchid Hospitality, demonstrated all that’s best about London – its capacity for excellence, its resilience, its innovative thinking and its people.

For more information, visit www.centrallondonalliance.com

Players

Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC and Blue Orchid Hospitality, now three times world record holder, Niklas Johansson (both successful players from last year’s world record title challenge for the longest marathon playing padel) together with Adam Webb, Picklebros and Rishabh Vaish.

Supporters

The Central London Alliance was supported in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt by Blue Orchid Hospitality, Global Hospitality Services, Optimiser, Cento Alla Torre, Aldgate Connect BID, TEN Health and Fitness, BID food and Brakes.