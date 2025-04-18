Lloyds warns Arsenal fans over Champions League ticket scams

Arsenal fans have been warned to watch out for ticket scams surrounding the Champions League final.

The Gunners toppled Galacticos Real Madrid over two legs to set up a semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

But should they beat the Ligue 1 champions, a final in Munich awaits against either Barcelona or Inter Milan.

It has prompted major bank Lloyds to issue a warning to fans over potential scams relating to tickets to the final.

On the rise

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, says: “Recent trends show a sharp rise in online ticket scams, with social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Instagram being popular places for fraudsters to lure victims with offers of fake tickets.

“Our research from 2024 shows that football ticket scams increased by around a third last season, with victims losing £177 on average. However, in some cases, this can be in the thousands.”

The bank has issued a list in which fans can use to stay vigilant when getting Champions League tickets, which included calls to resist and avoid pressure tactics, verify sellers, choose secure payment methods and think twice when the deal appears to be too good to be true.

Ziegler adds: “These scams often involve posting pictures of authentic-looking tickets to convince buyers they’re genuine. Once the buyer pays, typically via an insecure payment method like a bank transfer, the scammer disappears, leaving fans disappointed, without tickets and their hard-earned money.”

Champions League tickets

Often, as seen at the recent European Championships, tickets can be invalidated if they are illegally sold on by so-called fans and touts.

It can lead to fans forking out hundreds of pounds for a ticket that would never be accepted at a stadium turnstile.

Arsenal take on PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday 29 April before the return leg in the French capital on 7 May.

The final, should they get there, will take place at Munich Football Arena on 31 May.