Where to watch the Olympics in the City of London

Looking for a place to watch this year’s Summer Olympics and enjoy the sunshine in London? The City of London has you covered, with an exciting fan zone in Paternoster Square.

Whether you want to avoid missing Simone Biles making history or the thrill of the athletics; workers, residents, and visitors in the City of London can catch all of this summer’s Olympic sporting action on the big screen, thanks to Paternoster Square, Optimiser CRM, Cheapside Business Alliance and Central London Alliance.

Back by popular demand, the square has been fitted with a large-scale outdoor screen, deck chairs, and even a mini food market for guests to make the most of. The return of the big screen coincides with this year’s Sports Fest activities, delivered in Paternoster Square by Cheapside Business Alliance and Central London Alliance. For those fans who want to show off their athletic prowess, the Sports Fest ‘Mini Games’ offers a wide range of free sporting games to take part in. Visitors can enjoy sporting activities including table tennis, basketball, archery, spike ball and swing ball. All activities are free to join and suitable for all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re looking for a family friendly day out, a lunchtime activity, or some competitive fun with your work colleagues, the Sports Fest Mini Games is a must visit this summer.

The Mini Games have been hugely popular, with over 770 people attending in the first 3 days of its opening. Running from 26th July to 11th August, the free games are encouraging people to get active and have fun this summer, taking part in exciting sports that celebrate the Summer of Sport in the City of London. Later this month, six local businesses will be taking part in the Mini Games Corporate challenge, competing against each other for the Mini Games trophy. Come down and cheer the teams on from 2pm on 9th August.

Find out more at: sports-fest.com