London Set to Host Unique Beach and Sitting Volleyball Event

Paralympics Volleyball London

Post the Olympics Games and in the lead up to the Paralympics, the Central London Alliance in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, the British Volleyball Federation and Aldgate Connect BID, is hosting a unique beach volleyball and sitting volleyball event.

Taking place on Thursday 22nd August in The Crescent, opposite Tower Suites (a Blue Orchid hotel), the City of London’s first-ever outdoor beach volleyball court, the public are encouraged to emulate their beach volleyball Olympian and to try sitting volleyball – a fast-paced, high-energy sport that emphasises teamwork, skill, and adaptability, making it both accessible and thrilling for participants and spectators alike.

Nadia Perrier, Director of Central London Alliance CIC commented: “Sitting volleyball embodies the spirit of inclusivity and community that we strive to promote through our initiatives. We are delighted to partner with British Volleyball Federation and to host this event, not only introducing an exciting sport to the public but also reinforcing the message that sports can be a unifying force for all, regardless of physical ability. We look forward to welcoming everyone to The Crescent for a day of fun, fitness, and friendly competition.”

As part of the larger Sports Fest initiative, this event includes expert activators from the British Volleyball Federation who will assist participants with technique and skill development. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a curious beginner, this is your chance to experience a new challenge and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of team sports.

Joanna Cook, Performance Manager from the British Volleyball Federation commented: “It’s been great to be involved in the Sports Fest alongside the Central London Alliance, and to bring sitting volleyball into the hearts and minds of the London community. The sport is so fun to play, and those that try it always leave smiling having experienced some fun alongside a new challenge!”

To register your participation in sitting volleyball email hello@centrallondonalliance.com

To reserve the beach volleyball court, available until 26th August, or to network via beach volleyball and register as an individual visit https://www.sports-fest.com/home