Violet Star ready to rise for resurgent Whyte at the Valley

Douglas Whyte landed a double at Sha Tin on Monday

WHILE most of the media attention will surround Joao Moreira joining the jockey ranks again and returning to Happy Valley, it may pay to follow another legendary figure and former 13-time champion jockey-turned-trainer, Douglas Whyte.

The Whyte stable have had a tough time this season, with winners hard to come by, and they are sitting near the bottom of the championship stable rankings.

With only 14 wins in the current campaign, there has been a change of fortune in the past fortnight, with three wins and five places, including a winning double at Sha Tin on Monday, suggesting the pendulum could be finally swinging in his favour.

Surprisingly, 11 of his 14 victories and a further 25 placings have come at the city track, showing the Valley has become a happy hunting ground for the stable this season.

Whyte will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form, notably with one-time Hong Kong Derby hope VIOLET STAR in the Glenealy Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

This ex Irish-trained gelding, formerly called Dakota Blue when with Johnny Murtagh, was bought primarily to run in the Classic Series but took longer than expected to acclimatize to conditions.

There was, however, lots to like about his recent encouraging performance when picking up strongly in the closing stages to finish a close-up fifth to Win Beauty Viva over the course and distance last month.

He produced the fastest closing sectional time in the contest and that form reads well against this company, so with a lightweight on his back here, he looks sure to go close.

POINTERS

Violet Star e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley