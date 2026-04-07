I’m in my 30s – here’s why I choose staycations over foreign holidays

An homage to the British staycation

A staycation helps me switch off and reconnect with my home in new ways

I was standing in the middle of a beach on the British coastline. The sand was fine and golden, and the horizon was clear so I could see for miles.



I was in Camber Sands in East Sussex in the village of Camber. Around me, I could see nearly 10 sand dunes. Standing on the beach, with the sun reflecting off the water, I couldn’t quite believe I hadn’t left the country.



To think, four hours earlier I was waiting outside of my local tube station after narrowly avoiding being run over by a delivery driver. As we drove down to Rye, I was thinking about how my travel preferences have changed over the years.



Growing up, holidays were a rare treat, and when we did go, it was always abroad. Now, in my early thirties, I’m relishing the chance to explore the UK with staycations. From the Peak District to Cornwall, I want to see it all.



Having studied history at university, the UK’s rich heritage has always fascinated me, and I love how it’s reflected in the scenery and historical sites like Rye. Thus, I was excited to stop off there before we continued on to Camber.

A love letter to the British staycation

The ideal staycation for Dahaba: Gallivant at Camber Sands

In Rye, the Quay left a lasting impression with its historic grandeur, and we wandered through the town centre making a beeline for Mermaid Street. Named one of the UK’s prettiest streets, the steep cobbled incline, with its medieval timber framed homes and Georgian inspired buildings on either side, did not disappoint.



We felt like we were in the middle of a perfectly staged film set and it was a smashing location for a few (hundred) Instagram photos. We stopped at a café called The Apothecary where everything was homemade. I had one of the most perfectly brewed iced lattes I’ve ever tasted, and I am nothing if not an iced latte connoisseur. My coffee was accompanied by a panini: a lighter lunch as I was most excited for dinner later.



After our energy stocks were replenished, we made our way back to the car and drove just six minutes to Camber.



Had we spent more time in the area, I would have been keen to explore Rye’s Heritage Centre. Set in a converted 19th century sail lost, it has a hand built 1:100 scale model of Victorian Rye. There are two things in my life that I have romanticised greatly, and those are hotels and cafes, and Rye has no shortage of coffee shops including the Cobbled Tea Room and the Mermaid Street Cafe.



In Camber we stayed at The Gallivant which is an independent, family owned business.



When we arrived the property’s entrance appeared small from the outside, so I was unsure what to expect. The entryway made excellent use of space with thoughtful touches like beach chairs you could borrow as well as umbrellas and wellies in case of rain. A wise choice to cater for the UK’s variable weather, which is definitely a consideration when choosing to holiday at home.

When you first walk into the lobby you will see a stone reception table, but what catches the eye is how strikingly green the plants are all around.



To the left was an area for playing board games and reading and further along we found a bar, restaurant, and terrace. The hotel had a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. We were greeted warmly and seated on the nautically themed terrace where we had an Aperol spritz and a gin and tonic.



Despite rarely frequenting hotels (I prefer Airbnbs) I’ve always had a penchant for them and our luxury garden room which had its own private outdoor area did not disappoint. Inside, the room featured a large king-sized bed and a big screen TV. The fridge was stocked with fresh milk, soft drinks, and kombucha. The artwork on the walls showcased old-school swimwear.

Read more: Why The Gallivant is a wine-lover’s happy place



I delighted in the ‘library wall’ that the bed was positioned against with bookshelves surrounding it. The apex of the room was the bathtub, ideal for romantic staycations, and a separate shower, all designed in a way that felt opulent yet straightforward: a blend of comfort and style.



After settling in, we headed out for a walk on the sand dunes, which were just a five-minute amble away from the hotel. Reader beware, this involves a sandy path uphill which is more like a mini workout but makes the beach view all the more resplendent. We returned to some freshly baked brownies waiting in the board games room just off the main entryway.



At this point it was nearly 5 o’clock and we were expected for wine at the bar. With a quick turnaround, we made our way out to the restaurant and had some locally sourced Chardonnay.

Gallivant has one of largest English wine lists in the country with many of the producers on its doorstep, and we were also reliably informed that most of the ingredients are also all locally sourced.



It is difficult to work in the service industry, for many reasons of course, but mostly because it must be exhausting constantly trying to strike the right balance of service. Juggling being attentive without being overbearing. The staff at The Gallivant made this look effortless.



Harrys, the Gallivant’s restaurant, has an à la carte menu that features daily specials and changes regularly with whatever the head chef, Matthew Harris, can source.



For dinner, I started with the garden salad, a refreshing but vibrant dish. Next came the fillet steak with chips. I like my steak well done – please don’t crucify me – and it was indeed very well done.



For dessert, I had a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream, generously drizzled with rich chocolate sauce. The ice cream came with bits of praline honeycomb, adding a satisfying crunch and sweetness. Almost like one of those Nestlé Crunch chocolate bars, but fancier.



When we returned to the room, the bed had been turned down for us and next to the bed, there was a cup of sleepy time snooze tea to help us wind down. Not that I needed any assistance in that area because when I sank into the bed and I realised how snug the mattress was I was asleep within moments.



While I am not a yogi at heart, I was interested to try the yoga class the hotel had to offer the next morning. As for breakfast, as someone who, rather ashamedly, usually only has coffee rather than food to rise me from my slumber, this was nothing short of a feast.



We were served a sharing platter with an assortment of breakfast foods like cured meats and cheese with homemade immunity shots to start the meal. A personal highlight was the yogurt with homemade granola and berry compote.



We had one final walk along Camber Sands beach before checking out. As we drove back to London, I couldn’t help but reflect that the past 36 hours had been relaxing and eventful.



I felt incredibly privileged to have experienced the quiet richness of the UK landscape with this rejuvenating trip. I’ve definitely caught the UK staycation bug, and I’m already planning my next escape to explore more of this beautiful country.

Go to thegallivant.co.uk