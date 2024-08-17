Fire blazes on the roof of The Strand’s Somerset House

A fire has broken out on the roof of Somerset House in London.

Source: PA

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze in the roof on London’s Somerset House.

A spokesman said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been deployed to a fire at Somerset House.

“Crews are tackling flames located in part of the building’s roof. Two of the brigade’s 32m ladders have been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations.

“The entire site at Somerset House is now closed to the public whilst we tackle the fire. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

Fire wardens in high-vis jackets escorted people away from the venue carrying signs that said “fire assembly point”.

At least five London Fire Brigade vehicles were stationed outside the Somerset House arches on the Strand.

More fire engines could be seen inside the courtyard where thick smoke was visible.

Somerset House said on social media: “Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building.

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”