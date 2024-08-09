What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Beach Volleyball Comes to The City

Sun, sand, and… Beach Volleyball – coming to the City of London.

This summer Sports Fest 2024, brought to you by Central London Alliance, Blue Orchid Hospitality, Aldgate Connect BID and Cheapside Business Alliance, is transforming the City of London into a sports playground with extraordinary experiences. From 12th to 26th August, feel the sand beneath your feet as the thrill of beach volleyball comes to the heart of the city, just a gemstone’s throw away from the iconic Tower of London, in Crescent, opposite Blue Orchid’s Tower Suites hotel.

You can play in teams of two or four with and against colleagues, friends and family this summer. Why not try your hand at beach tennis in The Crescent Court – another magic moment brought to London by Central London Alliance, following the amazing Padel court at Marble Arch and Pickleball at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Online bookings are already open here with sessions available daily from 8:00 AM to 8:45 PM. for groups of up to eight people. Each 45-minute session includes all necessary equipment, ensuring a simple, trouble free experience. Food and drinks are also available from local businesses with a deck to soak up the atmosphere.

On Friday, August 16th, Sports Fest 2024 will host the Beach Volleyball Corporate Challenge, inviting companies to participate in a dynamic beach volleyball festival. This event will feature multiple matches, offering a blend of friendly competition and team-building opportunities.

Teams of four from each company will compete in a half-day festival that includes light refreshments, all necessary equipment and an awards ceremony. The event combines sport and camaraderie in a spectacular sheer setting. To register your interest visit: www.sports-fest.com/private-hire

This is a true Summer of Sport, so embrace the beach volleyball fever, and make this summer one to remember with unforgettable moments of fun and competition in the City’s newest sandy hotspot!