7 amazing things to do in London this weekend, from Olympic fanzones to Fortnum & Mason summer ice cream

The Olympic fanzone in Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, one of the sunnier things to do in London this weekend

Things to do in London this weekend, whether you’re glued to the Games or looking for a beach… in a car park in Walthamstow

It’s the first weekend of August, schools have broken up and the sun’s out, so expect the capital to be at boiling point this weekend — in more ways than one.

If you’ve got time on your hands over these precious few days off we’ve rounded up some of the very sunniest activities to book, whether you’re watching the Olympics or swerving them completely.

Head to an Olympic fanzone

It’s set to be sweltering all weekend so the only reasonable thing to do is drink ice cold beer. The free-to-enter Olympics fanzones are open in King’s Cross, Battersea and Westfield with massive screens and a decent selection of food and drink options, plus special guest appearances. You can chill out but we hope that doesn’t mean the action will cool off: more medals please, Team GB, who have been on a roll the last few days with big wins from Tom Daley, Tom Pidcock, Laura Collett, Alex Yee and Nathan Hailes plus team golds for rowing and equestrian! There are more fan zones in Grosvenor Square, Mayfair and Eccleston Yards in Belgravia and along the canal by Granary Square in King’s Cross.

Try Petersham Nurseries’ new afternoon tea

Summer and Petersham Nurseries, the luxe garden centre turned restaurant, is a quintessentially British combination, and their Covent Garden outpost is celebrating the finer weather with a new afternoon tea. La Merena takes culinary inspiration from the cafe culture of Turin in northern Italy. The menu combines British flavours with the produce of Italy, and some of the stand-out dishes include tuna with organic Sicilian avocado, pizzette with asparagus, scamorza cheese, wild garlic and lemon and some absolutely stunning-sounding sure to be elaborate Italian desserts. Thursday – Sunday, 1 Floral St, London WC2E 9FB

Celebrate South Asian Heritage Month

South Asian identities are underrepresented in Britain, a problem the annual South Asian Heritage Month festival is trying to change. The I Am Who I Am Now photo archive features photos of everyday Bengali people, with photos taken in London over the past 50 years. Ranging from politicised to emotional, the images capture the “working lives, activism and anti-racist struggles of the Bengali community.” South Asian Heritage Month runs until 17 August with events across the capital. Four Corners 121 Roman Road Bethnal Green London E2 0QN, until 3 August; for other events go to southasianheritage.org.uk/events-list

Go to the beach… In Walthamstow

The beach at Big Penny Social

It might not seem the most exotic of locales but a car park in the depths of Walthamstow has launched a beach for the summer. The area outside the Big Penny Social pub and brewery has been covered in tonnes of sand and there are even deck chairs, so pop down and get a drink and some food, close your eyes, imagine hard, and you could feel like you’re anywhere but north London. Emphasis on the ‘could.’ Throughout summer, 1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL

It’s the last chance to see Tom Holland in his intense, sexy Romeo + Juliet

Absolutely massive film star Tom Holland is wrapping his West End run in Romeo + Juliet this Saturday night, and tickets are still available – if you’re willing to spend £250 per seat. If you can, it’s worth it. The show isn’t perfect – it’s overly stylish and shallow at times – but Holland and his co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers are great. In our four-star review we said: “You believe in Holland’s soaking wet eyes that Romeo couldn’t imagine living without Juliet. He’s a fine storyteller; angsty and compelling, you hang on Romeo’s every word. With dropped shoulders and cautious gait he delivers his vulnerable, impressionable lead.” Until Saturday, Duke of York’s Theatre, WC2N 4BG

Merge the games with some great food

Plenty of London restaurants are throwing Olympics screening parties with giant screens, bags of atmosphere and some great food and drink. The Retreat on Chiswell Street, The Roof Gardens in Kensington and Yager Bar at St Paul’s are all showing the Games, but if you fancy more of a festival environment then the Between the Bridges venue on the South Bank will be screening the Games alongside live DJs who promise to crank it up when we get Gold! Across London

Try Fortnum & Masons’ special summer ice cream

The luxury Green Park department store has launched a special ice cream flavour to celebrate the British summer. Eau de Nil, created by the store’s in-house pastry chef, pays homage to Blackpool, specifically Blackpool rock. Mint green in colour and flavour, the serving comes with its own mini stick of rock. Cute. Fortnum & Mason, 181 Piccadilly, London W1A 1ER; available all summer