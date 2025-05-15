Reddit founder Ohanian ‘honoured’ to invest £20m in WSL side Chelsea

Reddit founder and husband of Sarina Williams Alexis Ohanian says he’s honoured to become an investor in Chelsea Women.

Reddit founder and husband of Sarina Williams Alexis Ohanian says he’s honoured to become an investor in Chelsea Women.

The American has invested £20m in the Women’s Super League champions in return for a 10 per cent stake in the London club, valuing them at £200m.

Ohanian, estimated to be worth $150m, will be at his new club’s FA Cup final on Sunday, where they face Manchester United.

He was also the largest shareholder in Angel FC, the US women’s club, before it was sold for nearly £200m in 2024.

He owns shares in the TGL Golf League, founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

“I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again,” Ohanian said on social media.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m joining Chelsea Women as an investor and board member. I’m honoured for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favourite Women’s Super League team and much, much more.

“These players are rewriting the game. Undefeated [domestic] season. Eyes on the treble. But this isn’t just about winning titles. It’s about finally matching their talent with the resources, visibility, and respect they deserve. I’ve been right about this before and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Chelsea won their sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title this month but lost 8-2 to Barcelona in the Champions League, the one trophy they’re yet to win.

Read more Chelsea received payment from Boehly-linked Vivid Seats

A victory this weekend against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium would earn the Kingsmeadow side a domestic treble.

Who is Alexis Ohanian

The 42-year-old is from New York and was the co-founder of Reddit, alongside Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman.

He has had a number of start-ups and lives in Florida with his former tennis player wife Williams.

Ohanian resigned from Reddit in 2020 and is now purely an investor.

Blues response

Aki Mandhar, CEO of Chelsea Women, said: “This is a landmark day in the history of Chelsea Women and for women’s football in Europe and beyond.

“This investment is validation of the club’s past success but more importantly it is yet another proof point in the market of the persistent growth and potential of women’s football.

“We continue to lead the way, on and off the pitch, for players and for our fans and brands, empowering and inspiring future athletes and the next generation of sports fans.

“As a club, we are unapologetically ambitious and this investment is proof that the opportunities for growth in the business of women’s football are endless.”

