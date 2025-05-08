Chelsea Women sign Skoda as first back of shirt sponsor

Chelsea Women will get their first ever back of shirt partner after signing an extension to its partnership with Skoda.

The Czech brand’s UK arm will don the back of the Chelsea shirts, effective immediately, having first partnered with the Kingsmeadow club in 2024.

Chelsea won their sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title this month and they will look to add the FA Cup to their season haul on 18 May. They’re still on course for the domestic treble, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona.

Giulia Mazzia, commercial director for Chelsea FC Women, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Skoda UK, a brand that has valued and championed women’s sports for years.

“To welcome them as our first Official Back of Shirt Partner illustrates our collective ambition to innovate and establish new ways to bring partners into the fabric of how we support the business function of the club.

“The team at Skoda UK are committed to helping us connect with our hugely passionate community, both on matchdays at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge but also beyond those moments when digital content offers such value and connection for the wider Chelsea family around the world. We’re excited to continue achieving great things together.”

Chelsea Women driving forwards

The staff and players of the club, as well as the women’s academy, will have access to a number of Skoda’s all-electric fleet, and the p[lug-in hybrid model.

Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing at Skoda UK, said: “We’re proud to partner with the exceptional Chelsea Women team and look forward to seeing the Skoda logo displayed proudly on the back of the players’ shirts.”

“It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation that shares our ambition to deliver best-in-class results in everything they do. Chelsea Women exemplify many of the core values we hold at Škoda, and we’re excited to continue championing the team while supporting the growth of the sport.”

“In addition to sponsoring the Chelsea team, Skoda has signed five Chelsea FC Women players as brand ambassadors to strengthen the association further, with the players to be present in digital content, community events and staff engagements.”