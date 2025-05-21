Red Bull diluted: Energy drink giant reduces stake in Leeds United

Red Bull bought a minority stake in Leeds United last year

Red Bull’s stake in Leeds United has reduced to below 10 per cent after the German energy drinks company declined the opportunity to invest in the issue of £120m of new shares ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

The new funding has been provided by members of the 100-strong consortium of investors who bought majority control of the club under the banner of 49ers Enterprises two years ago.

The new capital will primarily be used to fund the proposed expansion of Elland Road to 53,000 seats, although it could also supplement Daniel Farke’s summer transfer budget, which is currently pegged to the £100m in facility fees and merit payments the club are set to receive from the Premier League.

Despite rejecting the chance to buy more shares however, Red Bull’s financial commitments to Leeds will increase next season, as the value of their shirt sponsorship deal has gone up considerably following promotion.

Red Bull, whose football operation is now overseen by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, bought its minority stake in Leeds last summer.

ECB takes on BCCI to preserve English summer

English cricket chiefs the ECB risked antagonising their Indian counterparts the BCCI by blocking Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks from taking part in the rearranged IPL play-offs to make the point that they will resist the tournament further encroaching on the domestic season.

All three players returned to India for the tournament’s resumption last week but will miss the play-offs due to a clash with England’s one-day series against West Indies, which begins next Thursday.

While that series has some significance as it marks Harry Brook’s first as captain, the main reason for the ECB’s insistence on sticking by the end date of the no-objection certificates they granted to players to go to the IPL – the final was originally scheduled for 25 May – is a concern that the competition is likely to expand in the next few years.

IPL chair Arun Dhumal told ESPN Cricinfo last month that they are already in discussions with the BCCI and global chiefs the ICC over moving to a full home-and-away schedule of 94 matches in 2028 – 20 more than currently – which would have major implications for the English summer.

The ECB’s £220m-a-year domestic TV deal with Sky Sports which runs until 2029 is based on England playing six home Test matches and at least 12 white-ball games each summer and, with no international cricket scheduled in August due to the Hundred, there will be fixture clashes if the IPL expands.

The ECB is determined to ensure it controls its players’ schedules when international cricket is being played, even if it means clashing with the BCCI.

Champions Cup final to be shown on YouTube

Northampton Saints’ attempt to win the Investec Champions Cup for the first time in 25 years against Bordeaux on Saturday will be available free-to-air throughout the UK on YouTube and Welsh broadcaster S4C.

City AM revealed yesterday that UK rights-holder Premier Sports had agreed to waive exclusivity in order to attract a bigger audience and boost the competition’s profile.

Read more Man United to play in Malaysia three days after Aston Villa tie

S4C has had the rights to show two Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches from each round in Wales all season, but the tournament has been broadcast exclusively on Premier Sports in England.

With Northampton bidding to become the first English winners since Exeter Chiefs five years ago, however, the final will be broadcast live across the UK on all S4C platforms: linear television in Wales, S4C on BBC iPlayer and S4C’s YouTube channel.

Premier Sports has retained exclusive rights for Friday’s Challenge Cup final between Bath and Lyon, which is also in Cardiff.

The subscription channel is in the first season of a three-year deal with EPCR for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup as it battles with TNT Sports to become the UK’s main rugby broadcaster.

Premier Sports’ exclusive rights also include the United Rugby Championship and Top 14 in France, as well as Japanese and American rugby.

British basketball at war: Part 3,675

The outcome of the British Basketball Federation’s disciplinary process against Super League Basketball for using unauthorised referees in league matches is due to be announced imminently following the extraordinary row which led to match officials going on strike last season.

The furore was sparked by Sheffield Sharks owner Vaughn Millette, who accused referee Eduard Udyanskyy of racism and cheating in an incendiary social media post, which led to other referees walking out in protest and several SLB games being postponed.

The referees continued to refuse to take charge of Sheffield Sharks fixtures after returning to work, which led to the SLB flying in officials from Canada, in contravention of rules set by the international federation FIBA.

The SLB is facing a fine if found guilty, while Millette was forced to resign as interim chair of SLB as a result of the saga after making a public apology.

MK Dons rebrand not radical enough for some

MK Dons have revealed a new badge for next season following a consultation with fans, leading senior figures at their rivals AFC Wimbledon to wonder if the club’s new Kuwaiti owners should also consult supporters on whether to change their name.

It is 22 years since the club relocated to Milton Keynes following one of the most controversial decisions made by the FA, and their adoption of the Dons nickname continues to rankle.

AFC Wimbledon are currently in the ascendancy as they prepare for Monday’s League Two play-off final against Walsall, with MK Dons having finished 19th in the same division.