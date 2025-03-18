British basketball probes league chief over allegation of racism by referee

The BBF received copmplaints about pocts by Vaughn Millette, the chair of SLB and owner of Sheffield Sharks

The British Basketball Federation is investigating social media posts made by the chair of Super League Basketball, Sheffield Sharks owner Vaughn Millette, in which he accused a referee of racism.

The incendiary comments, made by Millette on Saturday night after the Sharks lost in SLB to Surrey 89ers, alleged that they had repeatedly received unjust treatment because of their black coach Atiba Lyons.

Millette pointed the finger at Eduard Udyanskyy with a post that read: “There has been an ongoing issue of racism towards my coach from a certain referee for years now.”

In an attempt to highlight his team’s perceived injustice, Millette also posted statistics comparing the win rate of the Sharks and title rivals London Lions with and without Udyanskyy refereeing, and said their pleas for different officials had been ignored.

While SLB’s head of officiating resigned and referees are reported to be considering going on strike in protest, the BBF told City AM it was also investigating Millette’s remarks after they were reported to the governing body.

“Under the terms of its Interim Licence, SLB Ltd. is currently responsible for the management of officiating in the men’s professional league,” the BBF said.

“The BBF has received a complaint relating to statements shared on social media. The complaint will be managed through formal integrity procedures in line with FIBA (international federation) regulations.”

Attempts to reach Udyanskyy, who is the only EuroLeague official who also referees in SLB, have not been successful. Millette deleted his tweets on Monday and had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Racism row adds to tension between BBF and SLB

The Sharks, who sit second in SLB, released a statement from Lyons thanking his fellow American for “taking a very bold stance on my behalf and on behalf of anyone in our sport that looks like me”.

He added: “I hope this is taken in the manner it is intended. It is not to cause harm or cast a shadow over the referees, table officials and administrators who have grown this sport and are good decent people.”

The episode adds to the tension in the British game and between federation and league, who are at loggerheads over the future of the competition, which almost disappeared altogether last summer after the collapse of former licence-holder 777 Partners.

The BBF has agreed in principle to sell the licence to a consortium led by Marshall Glickman but SLB is furious at what it sees as selling the league from under it and has refused to engage in dialogue with the prospective investors.

Last week a group of players published an open letter inviting discussion with the BBF over the plans, while British former NBA star John Amaechi said he sided with the governing body and players against SLB and its clubs.