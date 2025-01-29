British basketball at war: Clubs split from federation over new league plan

Clubs formed Super League Basketball last summer after the BBL collapsed

Civil war has broken out in British basketball after furious Super League Basketball clubs vowed to break away from the British Basketball Federation over plans to impose a new league on them.

Super League Basketball (SLB) teams say they were not consulted by the British Basketball Federation (BBF) before it announced former Portland Timbers president and EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman’s group as its preferred bidder to take over the running of the men’s top flight.

SLB only formed last summer after the British Basketball League collapsed, as clubs rallied to set up a new competition after being left high and dry by BBL investors and Everton FC bidders 777 Partners.

“The SLB shareholders and directors have this morning been formally notified by the British Basketball Federation that it intends to award the long-term license for the men’s professional basketball league in Britain to an external operator from the start of the 2025/26 season,” the clubs said.

“Whilst we understood that the BBF would impose a process to tender, we have not at any time been consulted or included in its development even though we were listed as key stakeholders in the tender application process.

“The SLB shareholders, directors and all nine clubs remain steadfast in their commitment to SLB, our fans, partners and our employees in providing great experiences and opportunities for basketball at all levels, from grassroots provision to the elite men’s professional game.

“As such we will operate the SLB with its continuing success and planned strategic growth but will no longer be under the purview of the BBF. The SLB clubs are united in this decision and look forward to developing this incredible league for many years to come.”

The dispute plunges the British game back into crisis just months after the professional level and its top club, London Lions, were almost killed off by 777’s financial problems.

Marshall Glickman: British basketball’s new boss?

The BBF earlier announced that it had entered exclusive negotiations with Glickman and business partners Chris Dillavou and Arjun Metre.

It said the decision was “based on the recommendations of a panel comprising two independent experts and the chair of the federation’s finance, audit and risk committee”.

“We are humbled by the British Basketball Federation’s decision to select our group as the preferred bidder to operate and invest in the growth of Great Britain’s top-tier men’s professional basketball league for the long-term,” said Glickman.

“The clubs, players and fans are the future of British basketball and we will work alongside the existing stakeholders to help shape the most competitive, entertaining and financially sustainable basketball league possible. We look forward to working with the BBF to cross the finish line.”

Glickman runs consultancy G2 Strategic, whose clients have included FC Barcelona, the Spanish and French football leagues and EuroLeague Basketball.

“This is a pivotal moment as we work to fulfil British Basketball’s enormous potential,” said BBF chair Chris Grant.

“Basketball is the country’s second most-played team sport and the professional game has captured the attention and sparked the passion of Britons of all backgrounds.

“Marshall Glickman’s group bring huge basketball and business knowhow. They have embraced the vision of British Basketball as a force for good, which can already be seen in the substantial contributions made by the existing professional clubs in their communities.

“We’re excited at the prospect of growing the game and unleashing basketball’s power to deliver social and economic impact.”