MK Dons investigating misogynistic posts by new owners’ spokesperson

MK Dons say they are investigating dozens of misogynistic, racist and homophobic posts written by the mouthpiece for the League Two club’s Kuwaiti ownership.

MK Dons say they are investigating dozens of misogynistic, racist and homophobic posts written by the mouthpiece for the League Two club’s Kuwaiti ownership.

Moath Al Manayes, whose now deleted profile on X stated that he was the “owner’s representative at Milton Keynes Dons”, is understood not to be a direct employee of the club but acting on behalf of the ownership group headed up by Fahad Al Ghanim until a new chief executive is in place.

A spokesperson for MK Dons said: “MK Dons are aware of a social media post featuring historic comments allegedly made by the owner’s representative Moath Al Manayes.

“The new ownership group are reviewing the matter.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

In the series of posts, ranging from 2009 to 2019, Al Manayes repeatedly uses homophobic, racist and misogynistic language.

Included are references to former England goalkeeper Ben Foster and American media tycoon Oprah Winfrey. “F**k off to hell b***h… Oprah Winfrey tells her audience she will end her show in 2011,” was written about the now 70-year-old talk show host.

Another appears to be addressed to ex-Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, who he calls “a p***y” who should consider a “sex change operation”.

The historic tweets surfaced a month after MK Dons were sold to the Kuwaiti group

The historic tweets surfaced a month after MK Dons were sold to the Kuwaiti group by long-standing former owner Pete Winkelman.

“These are powerful people with global interests. Football is a global and expensive business,” Winkelman said of the new ownership at the time of the sale.

“I didn’t build this stadium to own a football club in the lower leagues. I’d rather not own the club, and see MK Dons in the Premier League.”

Winkelman controversially moved the club to Milton Keynes and rebranded them MK Dons after buying Wimbledon FC out of administration in 2003.