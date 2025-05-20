Champions Cup exclusive: YouTube to show Northampton vs Bordeaux final

The Investec Champions Cup final between Northampton Saints and Bordeaux will be shown by Premier Sports on YouTube.

Northampton Saints’ attempt to win the European Champions Cup for the first time in 25 years against Bordeaux on Saturday is set to be made available free-to-air throughout the UK on YouTube and Welsh broadcaster S4C.

City AM has learned that negotiations between UK rights holders Premier Sports and tournament organisers EPCR are at an advanced stage, and confirmation that the final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff will be available for free is expected shortly.

S4C have had the rights to show two Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches from each round in Wales all season, but the tournament has been broadcast exclusively on Premier Sports in England.

With Northampton bidding to become the first English winners since Exeter Chiefs five years ago however, Premier Sports are understood to have waived exclusivity in order to attract a bigger audience and boost the competition’s profile.

Live on S4C

As a result the final will be broadcast live across the UK on all S4C platforms: linear television in Wales, S4C on iPlayer and S4C’s YouTube channel. The YouTube coverage will be available in English with S4C taking Premier Sports’ production feeds as they are the host broadcaster.

Premier Sports have retained exclusive rights for Friday’s Challenge Cup final between Bath and Lyon, which is also in Cardiff.

The subscription channel are in the first season of a three-year deal with EPCR for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup as they battle with TNT Sports to become the UK’s main rugby broadcaster, with their exclusive rights also including the United Rugby Championship and Top 14 in France, as well as Japanese and American rugby.

Northampton Saints and Bordeaux each overcame two of the tournament favourites Leinster and Toulouse to reach the showpiece final at Cardiff’s Principality. There are a number of tickets still available for both matches.