Harry Brook: England chiefs fast-track new ODI and T20 captain

Harry Brook has been named England men’s captain in one-day and T20 cricket

England cricket chief Rob Key admits they have had to fast-track Harry Brook after the Yorkshire batter was named captain of the one-day and T20 teams.

Brook’s elevation comes just three years after he made his white-ball debut for England and follows the resignation of Jos Buttler in the wake of a disappointing Champions Trophy.

“I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats,” said Key, managing director of England men.

“He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

“Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments.”

Brook has spent the last year as vice captain in both formats and deputised for Buttler as skipper in a narrow ODI series defeat by Australia in September.

His first matches in charge will come at the end of next month, when West Indies visit England for one-day and T20 series.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” said Brook.

“Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”

The 26-year-old has starred on the international stage and is currently No2 in the ICC Test batting rankings behind teammate Joe Root.

“There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events,” Brook added.

“I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”