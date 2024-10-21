Buttler return delayed until West Indies T20 series

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss his side’s ODI series against the West Indies due to an injury setback.

The 34-year-old was on course to feature in the Caribbean but has suffered “a slight setback in his rehabilitation” from a calf injury.

It is hoped he will be fit for the five-match T20 series.

England have not named a replacement but fly next week. Two players from the Test squad currently in Pakistan will be added to the ODI team.

England start their series on 31 October with three ODI matches before they take on the West Indies in five T20 matches from 9 November.

Test head coach Brendon McCullum will take reins of the white-ball team from 1 January.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement read: “England Men’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler will belatedly join the upcoming tour of the Caribbean for the T20 series only as he completes his recovery from a calf injury.

“Buttler will miss the three-match one-day international series against West Indies after suffering a slight setback in his rehabilitation.

“Liam Livingstone will step in as captain for the ODI series with the Lancashire all-rounder set to lead England for the first time. A decision on whether to add a replacement player to the squad is still to be decided.

“The squad flies out to the Caribbean early next week with Buttler to join up in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday 9 November. The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Thursday 31 October.”