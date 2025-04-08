FTSE 100: Rolls-Royce shares rebound after losing over £10bn in value

Rolls-Royce is headquartered in Derby and is a member of the FTSE 100. Credit – Getty.

Shares in Rolls-Royce have started to rebound after losing more than £10bn in value since President Donald Trump’s tariffs were announced.

The Derby-headquartered group’s shares had been trading at an all-time high of 812p in the middle of March before plummeting to 635p on Monday.

They have now started to rebound and are trading at around 666p, a 4.75 per cent increase.

But even the drop brought on by Trump’s tariffs announcement last week did not completely wipe out the gains Rolls-Royce’s share price experienced when its shares rocketed from 606p to more than 800p at the end of February and into March.

That rise came as Rolls-Royce reinstated dividends and unveiled a £1bn share buyback programme as full-year profit comfortably beat expectations.

At the end of February, the FTSE 100 engineering giant proposed a 6p per share dividend for investors in what marked its first payout since before the pandemic.

It came as underlying profit reached £2.5bn, well ahead of a prior forecast of between £2.1bn and £2.3bn.

Revenue of £17.8bn also beat analysts’ consensus of around £17.3bn.

On Friday, shares in Rolls-Royce sank as much as 10 per cent after fears of a global trade war exploded.

The UK was slapped with a ten per cent import tax during Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ speech, which was the baseline rate.

The fall in the group’s share price means the FTSE 100 giant is now worth around £54bn.

It previous hit that milestone in December 2024 and again in January this year.

Rolls-Royce part of FTSE 100 recovery

The partial recovery in Rolls-Royce’s share price comes as the FTSE 100 opened 1.5 per cent higher this morning, recovering some of the losses recorded over the past three trading days.

Yesterday, the FTSE 100 slumped more than four per cent as global stock markets digested the effects of a potential global trade war.

But in early deals this morning, the market staged a tentative recovery.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 1.6 per cent upon in early deals, while the Stoxx Europe index 600 rose 1.4 per cent.

FTSE 100 commodities-focused stocks lead the market higher thanks to rising commodity prices. BP jumped 2.6 per cent, while miners Antofagasta and Glencore rose three per cent.

US-focused tech stocks on the FTSE 100, like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Polar Capital Technology Trump, have also performed strongly this morning.

Meanwhile, the pound rose 0.46 per cent after falling to a one-year low yesterday of around $1.27.